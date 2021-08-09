Amber Specialty Pharmacy Selected by Kadmon to Dispense REZUROCK (belumosudil) Tablets for Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease Patients

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amber Specialty Pharmacy announces that it will begin dispensing REZUROCK™ (belumosudil) tablets for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) to patients throughout the United States. REZUROCK is manufactured by Kadmon, headquartered in New York City, New York, and is the first and only FDA-approved small molecule inhibitor of ROCK2, a signaling pathway that modulates inflammatory responses and fibrotic processes. REZUROCK was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 16, 2021, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with cGVHD after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

cGVHD is a potentially serious and sometimes fatal complication following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. During stem cell transplantation, a patient receives stem cells from a donor or donated umbilical cord blood. In cGVHD, the donor’s cells (the graft) view the patient’s healthy cells (the host) as foreign, leading to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues, including skin, mouth, eye, joints, liver, lung, esophagus and gastrointestinal tract. Approximately 14,000 patients in the United States are currently living with cGVHD.

Through this partnership, Amber Specialty Pharmacy's best-in-class service model will support oncology and bone marrow transplant providers and patients throughout the country. Amber Specialty Pharmacy is one of three specialty pharmacies selected by Kadmon to dispense REZUROCK as part of a limited distribution network.

"We are very proud of our reputation for providing extraordinary services and compassionate care to the rare disease and oncology patient populations," said Kristin Williams, President of Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Chief Health Officer of Hy-Vee, Inc. "We are honored to partner with Kadmon to improve quality of care for chronic graft-versus-host disease patients.”

REZUROCK is a registered trademark of Kadmon. More information about REZUROCK can be found here: REZUROCK prescribing information.

