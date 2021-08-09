Nautilus, Inc. Enters Strategic Partnership with FitOn

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), an innovation leader in connected home fitness, today announced a licensing agreement with leading digital fitness provider FitOn to further enhance the JRNY® member experience by offering hundreds of off-product workouts accessible via Nautilus’ JRNY® digital fitness platform and app at no additional charge. This marks the first time FitOn’s workout content is fully integrated with a third-party fitness hardware solution.

“This collaboration and integration with FitOn represents our commitment to creating an unparalleled digital workout experience for our growing JRNY membership base,” said Garry Wiseman, Chief Digital Officer, Nautilus, Inc. “Our aim is to offer the workout variety that consumers crave to help motivate them to achieve their fitness goals. Whether that's via FitOn's videos and world class instructors, JRNY's immersive Explore the World experience, or streaming their favorite entertainment via Netflix, Hulu or Disney+ while being coached during an adaptive workout — JRNY keeps our members engaged!"

Beginning later this year, JRNY members can seamlessly access and track FitOn workouts through their Bowflex connected equipment, or the app. Users can search from a wide variety of FitOn’s popular off-product workouts, including cardio, HIIT, strength, yoga, stretch and Pilates and choose various lengths — ranging from three minutes to an hour — and levels; as well as overlay JRNY radio, to find a workout that matches their mood and location at any given moment.

FitOn workouts logged in the app or on a Bowflex device automatically sync to the member’s digital journal for seamless tracking.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nautilus and look forward to delivering our best in-class fitness content to Nautilus’s amazing community, and in turn, growing our FitOn family," said Lindsay Cook, CEO and Co-Founder of FitOn.

The immersive, JRNY digital platform is available on connected Bowflex® home fitness cardio equipment, including indoor cycling bikes, treadmills, and Max Trainer® cardio machines. The JRNY platform is available on Bowflex.com and SchwinnFitness.com, for download on Google Play and the App Store, and comes pre-loaded on the Bowflex VeloCore® and C7 bikes, Bowflex Max Trainer M9 machine, and Bowflex Treadmill 7, Treadmill 10, and Treadmill 22.

Members can also utilize JRNY’s bring-your-own-device feature and use their own smart phone or tablet to connect the JRNY platform to the Bowflex® C6 and Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling bikes. Following the six-month trial period, a JRNY membership will cost $19.99 per month or $149 per year, plus applicable taxes. For more information about the JRNY® digital fitness platform, please visit: Bowflex.com or SchwinnFitness.com.

About JRNY® Digital Fitness Platform

The JRNY platform uses machine learning to create an infinite number of personalized workouts based on an initial fitness assessment. The platform assesses the member’s fitness level and recommends workouts based on their abilities, available time, mood, and the workout experiences they prefer, and continues to learn and adapt — removing the guesswork from achieving a productive and satisfying workout. JRNY members receive voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led workouts, the ability to travel the world by pairing with the Explore the World™ route, and access to the member’s own entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

About FitOn

FitOn is the ultimate digital fitness platform, offering premium video workouts from the world’s top trainers to 9 million members worldwide on-demand anytime, anywhere. Its one-of-a-kind social experience lets users interact with friends inside and outside of class, so they have fun and never lose motivation. FitOn is headquartered in Los Angeles. Download FitOn and follow us on Instagram @fitonapp, Facebook and fitonapp.com.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is a global leader in digitally connected home fitness solutions. The company’s brand family includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and JRNY®, its digital fitness platform. With a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, and strength training products, Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences; and in doing so, envisions building a healthier world, one person at a time.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the company’s products are sold direct to consumer on brand websites and through retail partners and are available throughout the U.S. and internationally. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.

