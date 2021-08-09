Vasayo Enters Mainland China through Cooperative Agreement with Nu Life International

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vasayo, LLC (Vasayo.com), one of the world’s Top 50 Healthcare Companies identified by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH, 2019), today announced it has reached a cooperative agreement with Nasser Khan, Founder and CEO of Nu Life International, to market a selection of Vasayo’s nutritional supplements and Beléza by Vasayo skincare products in mainland China.

The agreement makes Vasayo the youngest network marketing company in industry history to launch in China.

“When I first met Mr. Khan and became familiar with him and his heart, as well as his acuity as Founder and leader of Nu Life, it felt natural that we would collaborate on building a large and successful business in China,” says Dallin Larsen, Vasayo Founder & Chairman. “This is a huge foundational piece that will enable us to build a legacy company around the world, including in China, as we offer their 1.4 billion citizens premium, nutritional supplements and skincare products with Advanced Delivery Technology.”

Nu Life International has held a direct sales license in China since 2017 and has been under Khan’s leadership for the past 30 years from the time he founded the company in 1991. Khan has chosen to partner with Vasayo based on Larsen’s own 30-year track record of success within the industry, which includes previously building two successful, billion-dollar companies.

“Mr. Larsen’s and Mr. Picou’s vision for Vasayo—with its world-class products and Rewards Plan—simply amazes me,” says Khan. “I have the utmost respect for these two men, and I can see that Vasayo will be the next billion-dollar company in this industry. It is my honor to help Mr. Larsen and Mr. Picou realize their vision as Vasayo enters China.”

Vasayo Founder and CEO Daniel Picou said today’s announcement is the result of four years of groundwork and that Vasayo’s entry into China will be seen as a milestone event in the years to come.

“I believe that Vasayo will be one of the next household names in the direct selling industry,” says Picou. “It is such an honor that Mr. Khan and Nu Life have joined us in this cooperative partnership agreement through which we will provide our life-changing, science-based products to the many people who will benefit from them. I’m looking forward to working hand in hand with Nu Life and their executive team as we focus our efforts on accomplishing the same mission—to help as many people as possible.”

About Vasayo

Vasayo is a privately-held direct sales company headquartered in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Vasayo has been acknowledged as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Companies in the World by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) in June 2019. For passionate people who seek abundance in life, Vasayo creates products that promote wellness, enhance beauty, and support daily renewal. Through the company’s science, Vasayo maximizes the delivery of nutrients to the human body using liposomal technology and other advanced delivery systems. Through the company’s mission to bless one million lives, Vasayo empowers its Brand Partners to change the world. For more information, visit vasayo.com and follow Vasayo on Facebook or Instagram.

