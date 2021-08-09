Top Restaurants Put A Spin on Diner Fare at the Amex® Gold Card Pop-Up Diner powered by Resy, On Tour Four Weekends This Fall

The Diner's Counter will be open to the public and feature menu items for take-away, including a custom soft serve flavor in each city. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Amex® Gold Card Pop-Up Diner will operate Fridays from 6-11pm, Saturdays from 6-11pm and Sundays from 11am-4pm for brunch. The Pop-Up Diner will offer two experiences: Dine-In, exclusively for American Express Gold Card Members, and The Counter, open to the general public.

The Amex® Gold Card Pop-up Diner is a traveling outdoor restaurant making weekend-long stops in four cities this fall. When the Pop-Up Diner pulls into town, the chefs behind top Resy restaurants will get behind the griddle and put their twist on iconic diner dishes. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Order up! This fall diner fare will get an upgrade at the Amex® Gold Card Pop-Up Diner, a traveling outdoor restaurant making weekend-long stops in four cities (a nod to the American Express® Gold Card’s market-leading 4x points at restaurants) between September 10 and October 3. When the Pop-Up Diner pulls into town, the chefs behind top Resy restaurants will get behind the griddle and put their twist on iconic diner dishes.

Chicago’s most-requested Resy restaurant Andros Taverna will kick off the tour with a Greek diner menu (September 10-12); critically acclaimed Italian restaurant Osteria will represent Philly (September 17-19); DC’s Korean gastropub Anju will cook for the Capitol city (September 24-26); and Michelin-starred Rezdôra, will head to Brooklyn for the Diner’s last call (October 1-3). Beverages will be provided by Other Half Brewing Company, HOXIE Spritzer and BRANDS WITHIN REACH (BWR) with Volvic Water.

The American Express® Gold Card Pop-Up Diner is the latest in a series of restaurant-focused events from the American Express® Gold Card, curated and produced by Resy: Amex® Gold Card Picnic in the Park (June 2021, 4 cities) and American Express® Gold Card Presents The Resy Drive-Thru (October 2021, LA; March 2021, Miami). As the ultimate Credit Card for food lovers, Gold Card Members can earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants including takeout and delivery and get access to unique dining experiences.

Amex Gold Card Pop-Up Diner Experience: Diner favorites, reimagined by Resy restaurants.

The Amex Gold Card Pop-Up Diner will offer two experiences: Dine-In, exclusively for American Express Gold Card Members, and The Counter, open to the general public.

The Dine-In experience will include a four-course prix fixe menu and outdoor seating within the pop-up. Additionally, American Express Gold Card Members – diner guests or passersby can play The Goldball Machine*, a 6 foot 5 inch tall gumball machine filled with gold balls instead of gumballs. Inside each ball will be a ticket denoting a prize, ranging from diner merchandise to the grand prize available in each city, a $1,000 Delta1 Gift Card; additional prizes in each city include a $800 Hilton Hotel gift card, $500 Emily & Ashley Jewelry gift card, $300 American Express gift card. Exclusively in NYC, two tickets to Hamilton will be available to win. Playing The Goldball Machine is complimentary, while prizes last. *Official Rules and terms apply, see Resy.com/diner for complete details.

The Counter - open to the public - will offer featured menu items for take-away, including a custom soft serve flavor in each city. Resy users will be able to pre-reserve a takeout package in the Resy app; walk-ups are also welcome.

The Amex Gold Card Pop-Up Diner operates Fridays from 6-11pm, Saturdays from 6-11pm and Sundays from 11am-4pm for brunch (local time in each city).

The Restaurant Lineup

CHICAGO: ANDROS TAVERNA

Friday, September 10, Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12

Menu Highlights: Lamb Gyro with Lemon Greek Yogurt in a Wood Fired Pita, Fluffy Spanakopita Omelette, Baklava Pancake

Soft Serve: Froyo with Cyprus Sea Salt, ILIADA Chocolate Olive Oil

PHILADELPHIA: OSTERIA

Friday, September 17, Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19

Menu Highlights: Chicken Parmigiana (mozzarella, tomato sauce, rigatoni), Mama Pina's Meatballs (tomato sauce, Parmigiano, chili), Italian Bread Basket (mozzarella stick, garlic semolina, pepperoni Stromboli, tomato pie)

Soft Serve: Salted Butter Caramel

WASHINGTON, D.C.: ANJU

Friday, September 24, Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26

Menu Highlights: “Dduk Sticks” (panko breaded and fried rice cakes, kimchi marinara), Galbi Burger with ssamjang aioli and furikake tots, Steak & Eggs (Sliced Galbi, Furikake Butter Rice, Fried Egg) Chocolate Chip Walnut Red Bean Cookie with milk

Soft Serve: Bingsu – Vanilla Soft Serve, Melon Ice, Mochi, Condensed Milk Syrup

BROOKLYN: REZDÔRA

Friday, October 1, Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3

Menu Highlights: Doppio Stuffed Tortelli in style of "Pastrami on Rye" (mortadella filling, rye bread “breadcrumbs," pastrami spice butter), Burger in Emilia-Romagna (cotechino sausage, salsa verde, tomato and Parmigiano crisp)

Soft Serve: Dominique's New Jersey Boardwalk Soft Serve

To Purchase Tickets

Dine-In tickets for the Amex® Gold Card Pop-Up Diner go on sale August 10 at 10am ET exclusively for American Express® Gold Members. American Express Gold Card Members who have linked their eligible Cards to their Resy profiles will have access to bookings for the specified sales window. Dine-in tickets are $75 per person for a four-course menu including beer and wine2 and gratuity (taxes are not included in ticket price). Takeout packages go on sale August 12 at 10am ET to the general public. Takeout tickets are $28 per person and include choice of (1) main dish, soft serve and gratuity (taxes are not included in ticket price). All tickets are first come, first served. Tickets are delivered electronically to the Card Holder’s Resy app reservation tab. Walk-up guests are welcome and will be able to purchase items a la carte from the pop-up's Counter. The event is subject to the terms & conditions set by Resy.

1 Delta is not a sponsor of the promotion and not affiliated with American Express.

2 Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

Location: U.S.