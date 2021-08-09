City of Hope Expands Its Southern California Presence With Addition of Pacific Shores Medical Group

DUARTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope, a world-renowned cancer research and treatment center, today announced that acclaimed Pacific Shores Medical Group has joined City of Hope. This agreement significantly expands City of Hope’s clinical network and provides thousands of patients in Southern California with increased access to breakthrough discoveries and lifesaving treatments.

City of Hope adds seven locations – Glendale, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Newport Beach, Torrance and two in Long Beach – in one of the largest clinical network expansions in its history. With locations across five counties, City of Hope is delivering advanced cancer care closer to where people live — alleviating the burden on patients who have had to travel far from home for world-class and highly specialized cancer treatment.

“Together with the highly esteemed providers joining us from Pacific Shores, we continue to advance the delivery of cancer care and expand patient access to City of Hope’s unparalleled research, treatment and care,” said Robert W. Stone, president and chief executive officer, City of Hope, and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Pacific Shores allows us to continue expanding our mission to serve more patients, families and communities across Southern California and beyond.”

The 14 Pacific Shores physicians, 11 nurse practitioners and physician assistants and more than 200 staff members became part of City of Hope on Aug. 9, 2021. Pacific Shores patients will be able to continue to receive excellent care with their current physicians, while gaining access to the expertise of more than 1,000 City of Hope researchers and highly specialized physicians, hundreds of additional clinical trials, pioneering treatments, expanded cancer education and prevention resources, and new innovations that are making care more convenient and effective.

“Pacific Shores physicians chose to join City of Hope because of a shared interest in advancing cancer medicine through research, clinical trials and breakthrough treatments. We are delighted that our patients will have unprecedented access to City of Hope’s leading-edge treatments, extensive clinical trials and highly specialized cancer expertise. Additionally, our physicians and staff welcome the opportunity to count on many world-renowned scientists and clinicians as colleagues and collaborators,” said N. Simon Tchekmedyian, M.D., founder and CEO of Pacific Shores Medical Group.

“As a Pacific Shores patient for 23 years, I am grateful that I will continue to have my trusted physician’s care now at City of Hope — known for saving the lives of people with cancer,” said Elizabeth Lucas, 84, of Long Beach. “This is care that is the best of all possible combinations. I’m getting world-renowned care close to my home.”

Established in 1986, Pacific Shores Medical Group has locations across Los Angeles and Orange counties. A cancer care pioneer, Pacific Shores is recognized for excellence in cancer therapy practices, receiving certification from the American Society of Clinical Oncology Quality Oncology Practice Initiative. It is also one of the most experienced cancer groups in the country, with more than 80,000 patient visits a year.

“This is exactly what is needed in the pursuit to treat and cure cancer – a coming together of a best-in-class physician group and a world-renowned academic cancer research and treatment institution," said Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., physician-in-chief, City of Hope Orange County, and vice physician-in-chief, City of Hope National Medical Center. “City of Hope is leading the way in re-defining how cancer breakthroughs are delivered – equitably and efficiently – to communities.”

Pacific Shores joining City of Hope adds to City of Hope’s expanding footprint in Orange County, where it is developing a cancer campus of the future and a network of advanced cancer care. Lennar Foundation Cancer Center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022, followed by the county’s only specialty hospital exclusively focused on treating and curing cancer scheduled to open in 2025. City of Hope Newport Beach, the first phase of City of Hope Orange County’s expansion, has been serving patients since January 2020.

“By welcoming Pacific Shores patients, physicians and staff to City of Hope, we are fulfilling our promise of bringing our advanced cancer care into the heart of our communities. City of Hope is honored to work with the nation’s leading researchers and clinicians, and we are privileged to welcome these like-minded experts from Pacific Shores to our team. Hope is indeed growing across the Southern California region,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy. City of Hope’s translational research and personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world. Human synthetic insulin, monoclonal antibodies and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the institution. A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, City of Hope is ranked among the nation’s “Best Hospitals” in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Its main campus is located near Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California and in Arizona. Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) became a part of City of Hope in 2016. AccessHope™, a subsidiary launched in 2019, serves employers and their health care partners by providing access to NCI-designated cancer center expertise. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.