Janus Henderson to Offer Model Portfolios through Orion Portfolio Solutions

DENVER & OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janus Henderson Investors today announced that a suite of three proprietary mutual fund driven model portfolios and two model-delivered separately managed accounts (SMA) are now available to financial advisors through Orion Portfolio Solutions (OPS), the premier turnkey asset management program (TAMP) of wealthtech platform leader Orion Advisor Solutions. OPS users can now access:

Janus Henderson Global Allocation - Conservative Model Portfolio, Moderate Model Portfolio and Growth Model Portfolio: Offers broad global diversification for investors through a strategic allocation across equities, fixed income and alternatives, with the goal of providing the opportunity for higher returns and lower volatility. Each model seeks an optimized allocation to actively managed underlying Janus Henderson mutual funds.

Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity ADR Managed Account : Utilizes the Global Sustainable Equity strategy that has provided sustainable investments in US and international equities for client accounts in Europe and the UK since the mid-1990s.

Utilizes the Global Sustainable Equity strategy that has provided sustainable investments in US and international equities for client accounts in Europe and the UK since the mid-1990s. Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account: The Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account offers a similar strategy to the $23.2B Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund in a SMA wrapper.

In addition, the Orion Communities Model Marketplace is expected to soon offer a broad-reaching set of Janus Henderson models, including exchange-traded funds (ETF) driven model portfolios and additional model-delivered SMAs through Communities, Orion’s model marketplace that provides access to strategist models for fixed income, equities, and alternatives. The Janus Henderson models will include:

“Our model platform offers a full suite of solutions, including single strategies as well as targeted allocation solutions to clients leveraging our unique adaptive allocation and fundamental multi-asset investment teams which we are pleased to offer to Orion clients,” said Matt Peron, Director of Research and Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson. “Partnering with Orion to provide our multi-asset model portfolios on their platform gives advisors solutions designed to match clients’ needs and prioritize investor preferences. We look forward to further expanding our model portfolio offerings through Orion in the near future.”

“Model strategies play an essential role in the toolkit of advisors who embrace the advantages of scale and client demands for investment strategies tailored to their needs,” said Tim Holland, Chief Investment Officer of Orion. “The differentiation of Janus Henderson’s models, combined with nearly 30 years of asset management, make them a welcome and competitive addition to our platform.”

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 30 June 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$428 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion Advisor Solutions is the premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, and HiddenLevers, create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly; connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. As a result, Orion supports more than 2,200 advisory firms with $1.6 trillion in assets under administration and an additional $54 billion of combined platform assets (Orion Portfolio Solutions and Brinker Capital) on the open architecture TAMP, making Orion the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.

