Vecna Robotics and Alta Material Handling Company Partner to Bring High-Capacity Autonomous Mobile Robots to Expanded Markets

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecna Robotics, the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and workflow orchestration company, today announced a partnership with Alta Material Handling (Alta MH). The partnership enables Alta MH to bring the capabilities of Vecna Robotics’ high-capacity AMRs to its customers looking for highly versatile, safe and integrated pallet-handling solutions.

Over 1.8 billion pallets are in circulation in the U.S. each day - with billions more across the globe - but less than 1% of the millions of material handling vehicles moving them are automated today. Together, Alta MH and Vecna Robotics will support customer demand for automating this high frequency of pallet handling within distribution, warehousing and manufacturing centers across the United States. The new strategic alliance enables Alta MH to offer the only pallet-handling AMRs equipped with obstacle avoidance, path planning and independent pallet pick-up.

Alta MH is a recognized leader in providing advanced material handling technology, utilizing a unique and brand agnostic approach to delivering appropriate solutions to the market. The Vecna Robotics partnership is a powerful addition to the Alta MH portfolio.

“We’re excited for the potential of this partnership, particularly as we see demand for AMRs grow among our customer base as they learn more about the difference between AGVs and AMRs,” said Joe Bollman, manager of Alta Robotics. “Customers are asking for features like the ability to reroute in real-time and navigate freely around obstacles – a more viable, safe and flexible option for many. In today’s world, autonomous material handling solutions are a crucial component to helping organizations keep pace with the demands of the industry and offset labor shortages. Expanding our offerings with Vecna Robotics’ solutions aligns with Alta’s focus on serving our customers with the most innovative and best-in-class materials handling equipment on the market.”

Alta MH will spec, sell and service Vecna Robotics’ full range of pallet handling solutions, including self-driving forklifts, pallet trucks and tuggers. The AMRs work seamlessly alongside other materials handling vehicles and human workers to improve efficiency and throughput.

“We’re eager to kick off this partnership with Alta Material Handling, as the company has a deep knowledge of customer needs and an innovative outlook,” said Matthew Cherewka, director of business development and strategy at Vecna Robotics. “With Alta’s extensive reach and long-held reputation for quality products and service, we are pleased to work alongside them to expand their offerings and deploy our solutions nationwide.”

Vecna Robotics’ AMRs are powered by the company’s orchestration engine Pivotal™. The solution simplifies warehouse management by analyzing an organization’s operations in real-time and adjusting processes accordingly, ensuring the right resource is in the right place at the right time.

Alta Material Handling will be conducting live demonstrations of Vecna Robotics’ AMRs at the Innovate 21 Expo on October 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

About Alta Material Handling

Alta Material Handling is a leading provider of premium material handling equipment, warehouse automation and design, and environmental solutions. It is a business unit of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), which owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 36 years and has developed a branch network that includes 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altg.com.

About Vecna Robotics

Vecna Robotics is the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and workflow orchestration company that helps distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing organizations streamline their materials handling and logistics operations. The company's high-capacity AMRs are equipped with the most advanced navigation system in the industry - including the ability to adjust to their environment and reroute in real-time. Pivotal™, the company’s proprietary orchestration engine, integrates with existing warehouse management systems for a coordinated approach that maximizes throughput, operational efficiency, and human and robot collaboration. Vecna Robotics’ robots are backed with 24/7 US-based live support and proactive monitoring for an industry-leading 99%+ uptime. For more information, visit www.vecnarobotics.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.