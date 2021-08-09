Wescover Launches Local City Pages to Discover, Connect, and Commission Work by Top Artists and Designers Nearby

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wescover, the marketplace for unique art and designs shared and sold directly by original creators, today announced the launch of Local City Pages, a platform where shoppers can directly communicate with artists and designers nearby, and make purchases that support their communities.

Local City Pages makes it easier to find artists and designers by city and purchase unique art, décor, and furniture. Shoppers can connect with top creators, ask questions about their work, and even commission custom pieces. Buying from local creators builds a positive impact on one’s own community, and helps reduce shipping time and costs.

“Purchasing local art and design work saves the consumer in the long run,” said Rachely Esman, co-founder and CEO of Wescover. “Fast Décor is full of cheap commodities intentionally made to be disposable, so they don't last long and you have to keep buying more. Wescover’s creative community is carefully vetted so only reputable artists using the highest-quality materials are featured on our site. You can be sure you’re buying items that will last from artists near you.”

For Wescover’s creative community, selling to local customers helps build relationships, increase word-of-mouth, and develop repeat customers. In addition to individuals furnishing their homes, the site has helped creators connect with professional designers at local hotels, retail shops, and restaurants and see their work displayed throughout their communities.

“Our local design and hospitality community was vital in creating the foundation for us to become a successful business,” said Dave Charne, modern furniture designer and owner of Fyrn. “More importantly, our neighbors stepped up to support us by choosing Fyrn for their homes during the last year and a half, when we needed it most. While we are still unknown by so many SF folks, being featured on my city's Wescover Locals Page will be an invaluable way for us to connect with new customers and partners in our community. Adding a geographic filter to Wescover's curation of artists and designers, is a wonderful evolution of the platform.”

About Wescover

Wescover is a platform to shop for unique, meaningfully made items. Each piece is sold by the original creator so users can directly support artists & designers they believe in. Unique designs are personal— and so is the experience of buying one. Many pieces on Wescover are ready to ship, while others are made-to-order, customizable, or 100% collaborations between a customer and the creator.

