H.I.G. Capital Makes a Strategic Investment in The Bluebird Group

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has made an equity investment in The Bluebird Group (“Bluebird” or the “Company”), an innovative retail services consulting firm.

Founded in 2015, Bluebird provides emerging and category-leading brands with outsourced retail services required to optimize online and in-store sales. The Company provides strategic planning, operations consulting, account management, digital optimization, and data analytics services. H.I.G.’s investment will support the Company’s continued expansion as well as investments in next-generation digital insights and analytics.

Jason Kapsner, CEO of Bluebird, said, “Our brand partners entrust Bluebird to provide them with the insights and execution necessary to navigate the rapidly-evolving retail environment. H.I.G.’s investment will accelerate our development of cutting-edge analytics tools and supports our expansion into additional channels as we continue to invest in capabilities that enhance the success of our brand partners. In H.I.G., we have found a partner who shares our vision for Bluebird and for the growth opportunities ahead.”

“We are excited to partner with the Bluebird team at this critical inflection point. As brands are evolving to meet the needs of consumers, Bluebird is perfectly positioned to support brands in their commercialization strategies in an increasingly consolidating retail landscape. We look forward to providing additional financial and strategic support as the Company moves through its next phase of growth,” noted Andrey Vakhovskiy, Managing Director of H.I.G.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC acted as financial advisor to the Company on the transaction.

About The Bluebird Group

The Bluebird Group is a retail services and consulting firm serving some of the world’s most innovative and beloved brands. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Bluebird provides strategic planning, operations consulting, account management, digital optimization, and data analytics necessary for brands to execute and to optimize retail sales.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.