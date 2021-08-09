Basketball Star Joins Forces With Investment Platform, Yieldstreet, to Launch Campaign Educating Content Creators and the Next Generation of Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yieldstreet, a prominent alternative investment platform which seeks to narrow the income and opportunity gap for retail investors, today announced a campaign with NBA star Spencer Dinwiddie - Yieldstreet and Witty: Voyage Into The Alternative Investment Space. Bringing awareness to the alternative assets market, Spencer has partnered with Yieldstreet to expand the platform’s mission to make investing more accessible with the goal of bridging the wealth creation gap.

Through diversifying his own portfolio, and becoming involved in alternative investment opportunities, Spencer has become a leader among professional athletes in making financial literacy among his followers a top priority off the court. Spencer’s engagement with Yieldstreet aims to assist in bridging the gap between individual investors and alternative investments. According to a recent poll conducted by Nerdwallet, close to 3 in 5 Americans (59%) are interested in alternative investments.

With the “creator community” in mind, both parties are committing to introducing new ways to introduce alternative assets as an investment vehicle. Starting August 9th, the duo will launch a series of engaging and educational materials driving awareness for the next generation of investors, including a webinar, podcast and blog post. As an added bonus, the team is also introducing a giveaway sweepstakes to offer Yieldstreet’s community of investors and Dinwiddie’s fans a chance to gain exclusive access to his latest venture, Calaxy. Using blockchain technology, Calaxy is an open social marketplace offering content creators a platform to build more direct and intimate experiences with their fans, while also monetizing that interaction.

“Spencer is blazing new trails, inspiring younger generations to learn about, and possibly empower themselves through, alternative investments,” said Milind Mehere, CEO and co-founder of Yieldstreet. “We’re thrilled to partner with Spencer to grow awareness among the next generation of investors about how to potentially build wealth through a myriad of different channels and asset classes beyond traditional stocks and bonds.”

The campaign will offer fans an opportunity to interact via Spencer’s and Yieldstreet’s social media platforms with one entry submitted per person. Three winners will be granted exclusive early access to Calaxy sponsored by Yieldstreet, as well as opportunities to engage with Spencer directly. Early users will have a first look at Calaxy’s unique features, such as ‘Vote on Big Decisions’, and Spencer will poll users. The selected users also have opportunities to direct message Spencer and discuss topics including his basketball career and entrepreneurial endeavors.

“I know what it's like to want to bridge your passions and desire to make money,” said Spencer Dinwiddie. “Even off the court, I’ve always pursued multiple opportunities I was interested in that had the potential to generate income for me. That’s why I partnered with Yieldstreet - I wanted to give Calaxy users and content creators sharing their passions across multiple topics and industries the opportunity to connect, monetize and smartly invest that money.”

Yieldstreet and Spencer’s engagement comes at the heels of Yieldstreet’s $100 million Series C fundraise. Since its inception, Yieldstreet has returned more than $1B in principal and interest to customers. To date, more than 300,000 investors have joined Yieldstreet’s investment platform.

About Yieldstreet: Yieldstreet is a next generation digital investment platform powering the modernization of today’s portfolios by unlocking access to income-generating alternative investments. Yieldstreet’s intuitive, mobile-first technology is designed to open the door for millions of people to generate income outside the traditional public markets. Its platform offers customers multiple asset classes such as Real Estate, Commercial, Consumer, Art, Marine, Legal Finance and Aviation. Since its founding in 2015, Yieldstreet has funded over $2 billion of investments and returned1 more than $1B in principal and interest to its customers. The company, headquartered in New York City with offices in Brazil, Greece, and Malta. Join the movement at www.yieldstreet.com.

About Calaxy Inc.: Calaxy is the social marketplace built for creators, by creators. Built and backed by a team of visionaries, and spearheaded by co-founders NBA player Spencer Dinwiddie and ex-financier Solo Ceesay, Calaxy is an entirely new approach to the world of content creators, putting today’s fan right at the center of the action. Calaxy is reimagining the way people use social media: empowering more meaningful and fulfilling fan experiences. The app gives creators the ultimate toolkit to interact with their fans in one place and rewards fans for their engagement. Utilizing the Hedera network, a blockchain alternative that harnesses the power of the hashgraph consensus algorithm, Calaxy’s open social marketplace creates a fair exchange of value, enabling creators to monetize relationships with their community through Creator Tokens, which fans can utilize for a suite of personalized experiences.

1 The internal rate of return ("IRR") represents an average net realized IRR with respect to all matured investments weighted by the investment size of each individual investment, made by private investment vehicles managed by YieldStreet Management, LLC from July 1, 2015 through and including July 8th, 2021, after deduction of management fees and all other expenses charged to investments.