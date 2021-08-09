PFF Selects Thoughtworks as its Official Mobile App Developer to Deliver Amazing Fan Experiences

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that Pro Football Focus (PFF), a subscription-based analytics service that supplies data to the National Football League (NFL), National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and Canadian Football League (CFL) teams, has chosen Thoughtworks to develop a simple, intuitive and feature-rich, mobile app experience for football fans around the world.

In today’s digital era, consumers expect compelling, new and personalized experiences from the companies they trust and as a prerequisite to deepening their engagement over time. Taking complex, long-form data and analysis and transforming it into easily digestible information delivered in an engaging and simple way has been the hallmark of PFF’s success. Building on this, PFF will leverage modern engineering practices such as DevOps, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) and test-driven development from Thoughtworks to provide its fans with a customizable mobile app with real-time access to all their favorite news, analysis, data visibility and gaming.

“My dream has been to make the power of PFF available anytime, anywhere on my cell phone. Thoughtworks is now creating the app that will make that happen,” said Cris Collinsworth, sports commentator, former NFL player and majority owner of PFF.

“PFF tools, data and analysis empower NFL and NCAA decision makers. That same analysis is now available to the public for their fantasy and gaming interests. This new PFF app will make that information accessible from anywhere,” said Joe Murray, chief digital officer in North America, Thoughtworks.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 9,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.