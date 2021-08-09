SWAN General Ltd. Partners With Cambridge Mobile Telematics to Deliver First Connected Insurance Program to Mauritius

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SWAN, the leading financial solutions provider in Mauritius for insurance, retirement planning, wealth management and stockbroking, has partnered with Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the global leader in mobile telematics, to launch the most innovative connected insurance program in Mauritius.

Based on CMT’s DriveWell platform, SWAN’s SafeDrive program consists of an app & tag solution helping Mauritian drivers to adopt safe driving habits. The app provides feedback to the drivers on how to improve any risky driving behavior, scoring their driving and showing streaks, trends, and other engaging information. The tag, a small IoT device that sticks to the windscreen, helps detect crashes and provides a second data source for improved accuracy.

The driver score is based on a two-week window to ensure fairness and responsiveness as well as to reflect driver’s risk based on five criteria: speeding, hard braking, harsh acceleration, phone distraction and hard cornering. Every SWAN SafeDrive user will be given a fuel card. Safe drivers will collect points, which can be redeemed for fuel vouchers and other rewards.

Another first for Mauritius’ drivers: SWAN SafeDrive users automatically qualify for free roadside assistance services. In the event of an accident, the SWAN SafeDrive solution is capable of detecting a collision and can alert SWAN for assistance with towing and a replacement car, if needed.

CMT services 20 of the top 25 insurers in the United States but has rapidly expanded its global presence in 2021. CMT partners have launched new smartphone telematics programs in Italy, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia, Iceland and now Mauritius with SWAN’s first-in-market app & tag solution. CMT supports active programs in 18 countries around the globe.

“SWAN’s SafeDrive promotes safe driving and gives unparalleled customer benefits with a fuel card and roadside assistance available to all, we are delighted to support SWAN’s effort in making roads safer for all,” said Ben Bowne, Vice President, Global Sales & Partnerships at CMT. “It’s an innovative program and we’re excited to partner with SWAN.”

“As a leader in the insurance market, the group has a duty to constantly innovate. We are very privileged to be working with CMT, which is indeed the perfect technical partner to assist us in providing this kind of service to our policy holders, and therefore enhance their experience,” said Louis Rivalland, CEO of the SWAN Group. “Their safety is our biggest priority and with SWAN SafeDrive, we have come up with an innovative service which is in line with our mission. This technology will also help drivers improve their driving skills and, in doing so, contribute to road safety.”

Visit the SWAN website for more information or click on: https://www.swanforlife.com/en/for-you/protect/car-insurance/swan-safedrive

About SWAN

Swan General Ltd. engages in the provision of non-banking financial solutions and insurance services. It operates its business through the following segments: Property & Casualty, Health and Life. Its products and services include car, home, health, travel, and boat insurance; life assurance, education and retirement plans; loans; investment plans, wealth management, and securities; business loans; and retirement solutions. The company has 160 years of presence in the Mauritian insurance landscape and is headquartered in Port Louis, Mauritius.

www.swanforlife.com

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics

CMT is the world’s largest smartphone telematics provider, powering 79 programs around the globe with leading insurers, automotive manufacturers, and mobile network operators. Using mobile sensing and IoT, machine learning, and behavioral science, CMT’s telematics platform measures driving behavior to empower driver improvement and reduce risk, provides instant crash alerts and roadside assistance to drivers in need, and creates a smooth connected claims process to reduce costs and improve efficiency. CMT has more drivers on the roads, analyzes more data, enables smarter choices, and gets better results. To learn more, visit www.cmtelematics.com.