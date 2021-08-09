Kaplan Partners with Wall Street Bound to Prepare Diverse, Under-represented Youth for Careers in the Financial Services Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaplan, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most diverse education providers, is investing in a partnership with Wall Street Bound, Inc., an emerging finance education nonprofit organization committed to recruit, train, and mentor diverse and under-represented youth for careers in the financial services industry.

Kaplan will collaborate with Wall Street Bound (WSB) to create a co-branded Financial Services Academy to support WSB’s mission to recruit and train 10,000 young, diverse dreamers for careers on Wall Street by 2030. Through this collaboration, Kaplan will provide a variety of services, including marketing, live instruction, scholarships, and discounts on financial services curriculum and test prep including for the FINRA Securities Industry Essentials (SIE), Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA), and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exams.

The partnership aims to address the well-documented lack of diversity in the financial services and wealth management industries. According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, there were approximately 100,000 executives at financial firms in 2018 and only 2,644 were Black and 3,682 were Hispanic.

In making the announcement, Joyce Schnur, Senior Vice President of Finance Programs at Kaplan, said, “We’re excited to be working with Wall Street Bound and its passionate founder, Troy Prince. This organization’s mission is perfectly aligned with Kaplan’s values and we look forward to helping develop greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the financial industry.”

A graduate of the Bronx High School of Science and NYU Stern School of Business (BS ‘92), WSB founder and CEO Troy Prince worked on Wall Street for more than 20 years on both the buy- and sell-side as an institutional equity trader at leading U.S. and international firms. Noting the persistent lack of diversity in the front offices of financial institutions and the abundance of hungry and available diverse talent, the Bronx native has long considered the idea and necessity of creating WSB. Now, his personal mission is to prepare and connect typically overlooked diverse talent with careers in the capital markets and investment industry.

Prince said, “Working with Kaplan will help Wall Street Bound take a giant leap forward in achieving our goals and advancing the finance career opportunities of diverse youths. By teaching the technical ‘hard’ skills of finance and the ‘soft’ skills of corporate culture, we believe that we can empower diverse finance talent to become agents of positive change and sustainable economic development.”

One of the primary catalysts of this partnership is Kaplan’s National Director of Academic Staff, Gigs Taylor-Stephenson, who has served as an advisor for instruction and curriculum at WSB since near its inception in 2019. At Kaplan, she manages more than 100 instructors nationwide, who facilitate classroom instruction for the insurance continuing education, insurance licensing, and securities industry product lines. She said, "When I began my career in financial education over 20 years ago as an instructor, often I was the only Black or female in the classroom. Not much has changed. I am excited that Kaplan and Wall Street Bound have decided to take this journey together, forming a program which will create a much-needed pipeline of qualified, diverse candidates who will receive the requisite knowledge and training to enter and thrive in the industry."

About Wall Street Bound

Wall Street Bound is an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in New York City, but serving the United States, with a mission to discover, train, and mentor diverse talent for careers in finance. Based on the simple premise that talent and IQ are equally distributed but opportunity is not, we operate with the belief that increased opportunities for qualified but under-represented minorities in the finance industry can be a force for scalable and sustainable community change.

About Kaplan

Kaplan provides individuals, universities, and businesses a broad array of educational services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in nearly 30 countries, Kaplan serves nearly 1.1 million students each year and has partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, and schools/school districts, and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit kaplan.com.