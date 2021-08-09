Silverfort Partners with IDSA to Build Awareness for Identity-based Zero Trust

BOSTON & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silverfort, the unified identity protection company, today announced it has joined the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies. Silverfort will work with the IDSA on initiatives to inform organizations on the latest security threats and present best practices for implementing an identity-based Zero Trust framework across modern hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.

“Currently, organizations are managing identity across an array of silos including cloud-native systems and on premise infrastructures like Active Directory. This complexity increases security risk,” said Julie Smith, Executive Director of the IDSA. “We are pleased to have Silverfort join the IDSA and lead discussions on the need to consolidate and orchestrate identity management and threat detection across cloud, hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.”

“Implementing identity-based Zero Trust represents the best approach for preventing account takeovers, lateral movement and other attacks that utilize compromised credentials to access resources within enterprises’ on-premises and cloud environments,” said Hed Kovetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverfort. “We look forward to working with the IDSA and its membership on initiatives to help organizations unify identity management and decrease risk across their entire attack surface.”

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources. For more information visit https://www.idsalliance.org/.

About Silverfort

Silverfort has created a Unified Identity Protection Platform that consolidates security controls across corporate networks and cloud environments to block identity-based attacks. Using innovative agentless and proxyless technology, Silverfort seamlessly integrates with all existing IAM solutions extending their coverage to assets that cannot otherwise be protected including homegrown/legacy applications, IT infrastructure, file systems, command-line tools, machine-to-machine access, and more. It continuously monitors all access by users and service accounts across both cloud and on-premise environments, analyzes risk in real-time using an AI-based engine, and enforces adaptive authentication and access policies

The company has been named a Gartner ‘Cool Vendor’, 451 Research ‘FireStarter’, CNBC ‘Upstart 100’, Citi’s Most Promising Fintech Startups for 2020 in the Cybersecurity Category and Most Promising Cybersecurity Startup of the Year by CDM Magazine. For more information, visit us at https://www.silverfort.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.