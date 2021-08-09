InRoads Credit Union Selects Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced that InRoads Credit Union has chosen to implement the company’s AI-powered platform to enhance its credit decisioning and underwriting capabilities for new and prospective members.

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in St. Helens, Ore., InRoads Credit Union has grown to support members across Columbia, Clatsop, Cowlitz, Multnomah, and Washington Counties. Implementing Scienaptic’s AI-powered platform positions InRoads to make stronger, faster credit decisions for its members while delivering the best value for lifelong relationships.

“At InRoads, we believe everyone thrives when we grow together,” said Robin Balza, Chief Lending Officer at InRoads Credit Union. “Deploying Scienaptic's platform will make it easier for us to enhance credit access for our members. Not only will Scienaptic help us further our commitment to continued growth but, more importantly, it will drive strengthened financial options to support the growth of our valuable members.”

“We are excited to help InRoads Credit Union by streamlining and supporting the credit and financing needs of its members,” said Pankaj Jain, president of Scienaptic. “With access to enhanced credit decisioning, InRoads will be able to assist more current and prospective members, increase approval rates and minimize risk, all while building deeper relationships.”

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.