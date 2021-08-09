Trust the Leader in Online School, Alabama Virtual Academy Is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

EUFAULA, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alabama Virtual Academy at Eufaula City Schools (ALVA), a full-time online public school is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state an education option designed to help them reach their full potential. ALVA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 10.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, ALVA offers a personalized approach to learning and provides curriculum designed for students who need alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like ALVA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

“Students come to ALVA for a variety of reasons, including advanced education opportunities, a bullying-free environment, and the control over their time to engage in outside activities or medical needs while focusing on academics,” said ALVA Head of School Melissa Stokke Larson. “ALVA gives students the opportunity to receive their education in a supportive environment and at a pace that fits their learning style.”

Many families are approaching the new school year with cautious optimism. Families realized during the pandemic that virtual learning is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

To learn more about ALVA and how to enroll, visit alva.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Eufaula City Schools

Established in 1872, Eufaula City Schools is the oldest city school district in Alabama and is the heartbeat of this beautiful southeast Alabama city. Eufaula City Schools is a progressive district providing many academic, enrichment, and technical opportunities for students and teachers while maintaining the values and traditions of the best in public schools. For more information on Eufaula City Schools, visit https://www.eufaulacityschools.org, and for specific information on the Alabama Virtual Academy, visit alva.k12.com.