Balanced Body® Unveils New Metro™ IQ® Reformer, an Affordable Option for Premier At-Home Pilates Workouts

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balanced Body®, the world’s leading resource for Pilates and integrated movement equipment and education, today launched the Metro™ IQ® Reformer – a high-quality, versatile and affordable machine specifically designed for exercising at home. The Metro IQ – which weighs just over 85 lbs. at a storage-friendly height of 5.5” – can be set up in seconds, and shortens for minimal storage while still providing the smooth, seamless carriage ride fitness enthusiasts expect at their favorite studio.

The Metro IQ’s unique design – which boasts five Balanced Body Signature Springs for the highest-quality experience at an unmatched low price of $1,995 – offers multiple benefits for the ultimate home workout, including:

Enhanced Comfort and Flow: The Metro IQ is comfortable and ergonomically-correct for all body types. The over-molded foam carriage, shoulder rests, and headrest provide plush comfort: the headrest adjusts to three different positions for comfort and cervical support, while the 2-position shoulder rests (standard and wide width) are removable and stow flush under the carriage – specially shaped for comfort. SoftTouch Ropes and patented, padded footbar, which adjusts to four positions, cap off the premium design for a smooth home workout

Easy Storage and Set-Up: The Metro IQ features a telescoping, aluminum frame that lengthens for use and shortens for storage. “Wheelbarrow” transport wheels make it easy to maneuver and store under a bed, and “Library” transport wheels with 360 degree swivel provide convenient upright storage in closet or corner

“At Balanced Body, our goal is to keep people moving – and that means designing the best-performing, highest-quality products to help them do so, at a wide array of price points,” said Ken Endelman, Founder and CEO, Balanced Body. “Consumers want all kinds of exercise they can do from anywhere, and we’re here to support them. Our Metro IQ Reformer is affordable and versatile – all without sacrificing the high-quality design we know affords the best Pilates experience – and we’re excited to see our community continue to embrace the power of movement, right from home.”

In addition to its premium design elements, the Metro IQ Reformer includes a variety of accessories to promote the ultimate at-home workout:

Jumpboard adds great versatility to your Reformer workout, allowing jumping and other cardio exercises

Sitting Box Lite and Footstrap add prone, torso and stretching exercises

“New studies show an alarming number of Americans sitting for eight hours a day, which leads to muscle weakness and imbalances and, ultimately, chronic pain, decreased energy and feelings of discontent and depression,” said Joy Puleo, M.A., PMA-CPT, Balanced Body Education Program Manager. “What stands, literally, between the deconditioning cycle and health is movement – regardless of where you physically ‘are.’ The Metro IQ Reformer is an excellent way to work a 20-minute sweat into your day-to-day routine to recharge your mind, body and vitality.”

The Metro IQ Reformer – which weighs just over 85 lbs. at a storage-friendly height of 5.5” – is available with Wheelbarrow or Library wheels starting at $1,995.00. Additional accessories and streaming workouts can be found on Balanced Body’s website. Balanced Body’s full suite of award-winning Pilates equipment is also available on pilates.com.

About Balanced Body

With more than 40 years of state-of-the-art engineering and product innovation under its belt, Balanced Body was the first to substantially update Joseph Pilates’ original equipment. The Company’s founder and CEO, Ken Endelman, has been awarded 28 U.S. patents for his Pilates-related inventions. Balanced Body has 200+ employees and is headquartered in Sacramento, California, where most of its equipment is manufactured. For more information please visit www.pilates.com or follow Balanced Body on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.