Ameresco partners with City of Bellmead for comprehensive smart metering infrastructure improvement project.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & BELLMEAD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its partnership with the City of Bellmead, Texas for a comprehensive smart metering infrastructure improvement project.

The project will include the installation of solid-state water meters and an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system. As part of the new AMI system installation, Ameresco will replace 3,797 water meters throughout the city, as well as recommissioning recently installed meters.

By implementing an AMI system, city officials will be able to more accurately capture metered water consumption and potential increases in water and sewer billing revenues. As a result, the automation of Bellmead’s billing system will improve meter accessibility issues and reduce billing errors. Customers will also be able to visit a customer web portal that will allow them to see their historical utility consumption data.

“We are deeply invested in improving the day-to-day lives of our community members. Our partnership with Ameresco on this metering infrastructure improvement project is only the latest demonstration of our commitment to fostering a sustainable future that’s not only good for the environment, but for our citizens as well,” said Yost Zakhary, Bellmead City Manager.

The City of Bellmead will also benefit from the improvement of IT infrastructure necessary to manage water consumption and distribution at a more advanced level, as well as strengthen its ability to provide enhanced customer service to the local community.

“We’re excited to announce this partnership with the City of Bellmead as their leadership takes steps to improve the sustainability of their community,” said Bob Georgeoff, executive vice president, Ameresco. “We’re honored to have been selected to lead this project and look forward to enhancing customer transparency throughout the city. Together, we’ll reduce the city’s overall operational costs and address its long-term meter reading operational needs.”

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2022.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About City of Bellmead, Texas

Bellmead, Texas is a small City located just 10 minutes Northeast of Waco, TX, and strategically positioned off 3 major highways. Bellmead is proud to house almost 11,000 residents that make up a very welcoming community, as well as partner with nearby well-known institutions such as Baylor University, Texas State Technical College, and McClennan Community College. Bellmead shares a Northern Border with the L3 Harris Technologies Airport, and is also conveniently located just 10 minutes from the Waco Municipal Airport. While visiting Bellmead you’ll have easy access to the many attractions nearby, including but not limited to, kayaking on the beautiful Brazos River, visiting Cameron Park Zoo, shopping at the Magnolia Silos, experiencing the Barefoot Ski Ranch (BSR) Cable Park, browsing for gifts at Spice Village, and much more. Make sure to stop by our famous Collin Street Bakery located nearby Bellmead’s various hotels to grab a few sweets before you head home! For more information visit www.Bellmead.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of June 30, 2021.