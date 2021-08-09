Consolidated Communications Reaches Tentative Agreements with Unions in Northern New England

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced the Company has reached tentative agreements with both the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Locals 2320, 2326 and 2327 and the Communication Workers of America (CWA), Local 1400 who together represent approximately 900 workers in Northern New England.

The four-year tentative agreements are subject to ratification by the members of IBEW and CWA, respectively.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of negotiations and the effective partnership we are building with union leadership and our employees,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. “These agreements reflect our mutual commitment to progress and the bright future we have together. The new four-year contracts with the IBEW and the CWA offer competitive benefits and investment in employees and an increased commitment to maintain jobs in Northern New England.”

