After a Year Like No Other, Tennessee Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tennessee Virtual Academy (TNVA), a full-time online public school which is a program of Union County, TN Board of Education, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. TNVA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 9.

For most families, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, TNVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek individualized pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like TNVA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies.

“Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics,” Said TNVA Head of School Dr. Tonya Vandergriff Childress. “TNVA’s online platform allows students to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.”

