KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for July 2021

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for July.

The securitized marketplace consumer loan sector continued to exhibit stable credit performance during the June collection period. Although annualized net losses rose across all three of our indices on a month-over-month (MoM) basis, the increase was minimal, and losses remain at or below pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, 30+ day delinquency rates continued to trend lower as labor markets improved.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.