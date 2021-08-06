Harris Williams Advises Social Solutions Global on its Pending Sale to Apax Partners LLP

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Social Solutions Global (Social Solutions), a portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners (Vista), on its pending sale to Apax Partners LLP (Apax). Social Solutions is a leading cloud software provider for nonprofit and public sector social service organizations. The pending sale of Social Solutions is part of a three-company merger alongside CyberGrants and EveryAction, creating a diversified social impact software platform serving nonprofits, public sector agencies and corporations. The transaction is being led by the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“Social Solutions is an established leader in the nonprofit and public sector software industries, both of which represent incredible opportunity and are undergoing transformational periods of digitization,” said Sam Hendler, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Under the leadership of CEO Erin Nelson and a world-class management team, and with support from Vista, Social Solutions has continued to evolve in response to increasingly complex and important needs of nonprofits and health and human services organizations looking to improve social outcomes through innovative software, data science and analytics.”

“Social Solutions is an incredibly impressive business, but more importantly a powerful enabler of social change and impact,” added Scott Reinig, a director at Harris Williams. “The combination of Social Solutions, EveryAction and CyberGrants is a milestone event in the nonprofit and public sector software space and we’re excited to see what the combined platform is able to achieve for nonprofits and the organizations that fund them.”

Social Solutions, a public benefit corporation, is a leading provider of cloud software for nonprofit and public sector social service organizations. The company’s Apricot, Penelope and ETO products offer clients some of the most comprehensive and secure social good platforms available, including case management, participant connection, data insights, outcome analytics and funder enablement solutions. Based in Austin, Texas, Social Solutions was founded 20 years ago by social workers who saw the potential of technology to improve outcomes and help accelerate lasting social change in the communities they serve. To date, more than 90,000 users have adopted the Social Solutions platform to improve their data by measuring and optimizing outcomes. Social Solutions serves clients in the U.S., U.K., Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $75 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community, and a broader path to prosperity.

Apax is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For nearly 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and ideas that transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $60 billion. The Apax Funds invest in companies across four global sectors of tech, services, healthcare and internet/consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

