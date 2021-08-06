LUBA Workers’ Comp Selects Insurity to Expand Its Use of Data Analytics

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers and MGAs has announced that LUBA Workers’ Comp has successfully implemented Insurity’s Valen Analytics solution. This new implementation will help LUBA expand their use of predictive modeling, mitigate business risk, and embrace straight-through processing (STP) to provide faster underwriting to their agency partners.

As one of the largest workers’ compensation providers in Louisiana, LUBA also provides coverage for businesses in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Most recently, LUBA has expanded into the Florida market through the acquisition of Florida-based casualty insurance carrier, FHM Insurance Company. LUBA has a longstanding history of steady and controlled growth through aggressive claims management, active loss prevention, and disciplined underwriting.

“ We are excited to be partnering with Insurity,” said Matt Whisenant, Vice President of Applied Analytics & Innovation at LUBA. “ We believe in a hands-on underwriting approach, and this is an additional tool that will enable us to provide that. When working with our agency partners and policyholders we are always looking for ways to better assess risk and offer competitive pricing.”

“ LUBA is a company very dedicated to their mission of customer service and delivering genuine dependability,” said Kirstin Marr, Head of Insurity Analytics. “ We are pleased we were able to provide a product that leverages technology to advance that mission.”

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software and analytics for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C Carriers in the US and has over 250 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About LUBA Workers’ Comp

Founded in 1991, LUBA Workers’ Comp is a regional casualty insurance company covering businesses in Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas through select, independent insurance agencies. LUBA’s motto, “Genuine Dependability” captures the essence of its relationship-driven work philosophy providing customers with superior customer service and complete claims support. Learn more about the LUBA difference by visiting lubawc.com.