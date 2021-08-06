Global Feminine Hygiene Market (2020 to 2026) - Increased Awareness and Use of Disposable Products is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Feminine Hygiene Market Overview, 2020-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, more and more women are getting educated about female hygiene products. The Asia-pacific market still prefers sanitary pads whereas the Americans are gradually shifting towards tampons and menstrual cups. Various kinds of sanitary napkins/pads like wings, great absorbents, thin pads, cotton-filled pads, scented pads, etc. can be seen in various types of supermarkets and even convenience stores, thereby, further increasing its market share in the global market. The report Global Feminine Hygiene Market Overview, 2020-26 recently published by Bonafide Research has categorically been divided into sections namely by product, type, distribution channel, region, country, and company.

By nature, the disposable segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Feminine hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, tampons, and panty liners are considered under the disposable segment. Products include internal tampons, full-sized sanitary napkins or towels, both for use during menstruation, and panty shields, which can be used to protect undergarments from light menstrual flow, spotting, or vaginal discharge and maintain cleanliness. Increased awareness and the use of disposable feminine hygiene products such as sanitary pads, panty liners, and tampons compared to reusable feminine hygiene products are driving this segment. By type, the Sanitary Napkins segment accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market. A sanitary napkin is a type of feminine hygiene product that is worn externally, unlike tampons and menstrual cups, which are worn inside the vagina. The large share of the sanitary napkins segment can be attributed to increased awareness compared to other feminine hygiene products, along with easy availability.

Currently, the environmental impact caused by sanitary napkins is one of the widely debated issues. A plastic disposable sanitary napkin requires approximately 500-800 years to decompose completely. Thousands of tons of disposable sanitary napkin waste are generated every month all over the world. According to Menstrupedia, a digital guide for information on menstruation and issues, approximately 432 million sanitary napkins are generated in India annually, which can potentially cover landfills spread over 24 hectares. Most of the chemicals from these products cause groundwater pollution and loss of soil fertility, and hence disposing of them is a major issue. Incineration has often been considered as another alternative to a landfill; however, the operational costs and further environmental damage in terms of toxic fumes create additional issues. These environmental issues act as one of the primary challenges for the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market in 2019 The large share can be attributed to the high female population in countries such as India and China. Both these countries accounted for a combined market share of over 80% in 2019. Growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and awareness about menstrual hygiene management are driving the feminine hygiene products market in this region.

Companies Mentioned

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Kao Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Unicharm Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Essity Aktiebolag

Ontex

First Quality Enterprises Inc

This report would help you answer the following questions:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Feminine Hygiene Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Feminine Hygiene Market during the forecast period?

3. Which region outstands in the Global Feminine Hygiene Market?

4. Which are the segments to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Feminine Hygiene Market?

5. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Feminine Hygiene Market?

6. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Feminine Hygiene Market?

7. What are the major company in the Global Feminine Hygiene Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Global Feminine Hygiene Outlook

3.1. Market Size by Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Product

3.2.2. By Type

3.2.3. By Sales Channel

3.2.4. By Region

3.2.5. By Country

3.2.6. By Company

4. North America Feminine Hygiene Outlook

5. Europe Feminine Hygiene Outlook

6. Asia Pacific Feminine Hygiene Outlook

7. Latin America Feminine Hygiene Outlook

8. Middle East & Africa Feminine Hygiene Outlook

9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Key Drivers

9.2. Key Challenges

10. Market Trends and Developments

10.1. Eco-Friendly Feminine Hygiene Products

10.2. Sustainable and Cheap

10.3. Period Kits

11. Company Profiles

11.1.1. Procter & Gamble

11.1.2. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

11.1.3. Hengan International Group Company Limited

11.1.4. Edgewell Personal Care Company

11.1.5. Kao Corporation

11.1.6. Johnson & Johnson

11.1.7. Unicharm Corporation

11.1.8. Daio Paper Corporation

11.1.9. Essity Aktiebolag

11.1.10. Ontex

11.1.11. First Quality Enterprises Inc

12. Strategic Recommendations

13. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0415f