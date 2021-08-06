RFG Advisory Launches War Room Huddle - A New Podcast for Independent Financial Advisors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFG Advisory "RFG", one of the nation's leading and fastest-growing platforms for independent advisors, announced today the launch of War Room Huddle Podcast—the show for independent financial advisors who want to take their A-game to the next level. War Room Huddle spotlights the stories of financial advisors and industry leaders that are shaping the wealth management industry, sharing insights, perspectives, and inspiration for what’s next.

Every month, War Room Huddle’s hosts: Bobby White, CEO; Shannon Spotswood, President; and Rick Wedell, Chief Investment Officer at RFG Advisory, sit down to interview leaders about the business and personal side of financial advisory. It is the second podcast for RFG Advisory after Become a Warrior Advisor, launched in 2020.

“Financial advisory is a battlefield. We created War Room Huddle to share actual real-life, behind-the-scenes with some of RFG’s best advisors while uncovering the strategies taking their practices to the next level,” said Bobby White, Founder & CEO of RFG Advisory. “The name ‘War Room’ is intentional. We’re not here to sugarcoat. We’re here to tell it like it is.”

In addition to discussing anecdotal stories, War Room Huddle will spearhead in-depth engaging conversations ‘empowering financial advisors to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO’ through such topics as the client experience, marketing and branding, mergers and acquisitions, practice management, succession, sustainable investing, technology, and much more.

“RFG’s new podcast War Room Huddle is tailor made for the A-player independent advisor who unapologetically embrace the mindset and servant heart needed to lead teams through disruption,” said Shannon Spotswood, President of RFG Advisory. "Each episode takes listeners in the trenches with leaders who have tackled real business challenges. These in-depth interviews do more than just show what’s possible, they armor up the advisor.”

War Room Huddle is available for listening on https://warroomhuddle.com/. New episodes will be available monthly across podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and all major podcast outlets. Catch the video versions of War Room Huddle episodes on YouTube, available now:

Episode 1: Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable with Bobby White, Founder/CEO of RFG Advisory

Episode 2: Focusing on Tech, Community, and What Matters Most with 2021 Investment News 40 Under 40 Wealth Advisor Dany Martin, MBA, Partner at WFA

Episode 3: Focus on the Future with Chase Crump, CFP®, Partner and Wealth Advisor at WFA

Episode 4: Setting Intentions and Channeling Competitive Spirit with Dany Martin, MBA and Chase Crump, CFP®, Partners and Wealth Advisors at WFA

Episode 5: Faith and Professional Life, Together with Mark Dutram, CPWA®, CFP®, AEP®, President and Wealth Advisor at BayView Private Wealth

Episode 6: Finding the Other Side of Fear with Chris Cipolla, CFP®, CDFA® Independent Wealth Advisor at RFG Advisory Wealth

The release of War Room Huddle comes after being named a finalist for the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards “The Weathies” for non-custodial RIA support platform, two years consecutively.

Learn more about RFG Advisory at www.rfgadvisory.com and follow RFG Advisory on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

