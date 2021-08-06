Spectrum Brands Holdings Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, today reported results from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended July 4, 2021.

“We again delivered top-line growth in the quarter, and continued to plant seeds for future growth with our investments in innovation, marketing and advertising across each of our businesses. Our Q3 sales grew 18.1%, driven by growth across all business units, with standout growth from Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI). This double-digit top-line performance also reflects 13.8% total company growth against 2019 levels, and reflects our actions over the last few years to reignite the fly wheel of growth for our trusted brands. Turning to the bottom line, Q3 net income from continuing operations was $34.9 million and adjusted EBITDA was $167.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA increase was driven by HHI's organic growth. Adjusted EPS grew 15.4% despite headwinds from inflation and incremental investments in marketing and advertising, as our teams continued to focus on driving efficiencies from our Global Productivity Improvement Program (GPIP) and implementing pricing actions. We were also opportunistic this quarter with our share repurchase program, buying back over $10 million in Spectrum Brands shares,” said David Maura, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Brands.

“Headwinds from inflationary pressures stepped up in the quarter as expected, driven by transportation and commodity costs. Despite these continued headwinds, we remain committed to delivering on our earnings framework, with mid-teens net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth, and adjusted free cash flow of $260 to $280 million. We will continue to focus on disciplined execution of our winning playbook, investing in our people, continuing to drive a culture of servant leadership, empowering and resourcing our teams to win in the market place with news and excitement from new product introductions," said Mr. Maura.

Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Highlights

﻿ Three Month Periods Ended (in millions, except per share and %) July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Variance Net sales $ 1,162.8 $ 984.3 $ 178.5 18.1 % Gross profit 407.4 348.9 58.5 16.8 % Operating income 98.0 94.6 3.4 3.6 % Net income from continuing operations 35.9 137.6 (101.7 ) (73.9 %) Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.84 $ 3.18 $ (2.34 ) (73.6 %) Non-GAAP Operating Metrics Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 167.4 $ 164.4 $ 3.0 1.8 % Adjusted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.57 $ 1.36 $ 0.21 15.4 % n/m = not meaningful

Net sales increased 18.1%. Excluding the impact of $25.9 million of favorable foreign exchange rates and acquisition sales of $34.3 million, organic net sales increased 12.0%.

Gross profit margin declined 40 basis points from a year ago due to higher freight and input costs, partially offset by higher volumes, improved efficiencies from our Global Productivity Improvement Program (GPIP) and favorable mix.

Operating income growth was driven by higher volumes, improved productivity and lower restructuring costs, partially offset by higher freight and input costs and marketing and advertising investments.

Net income and diluted earnings per share decreases were primarily driven by prior year gains from the Company's previous investment in Energizer common stock and gains from the extinguishment of the Company's Salus CLO debt.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.8% and adjusted EBITDA margins decreased 230 basis points.

Adjusted diluted EPS improved to $1.57 due to favorable volumes and improved productivity.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 115,167 shares for $10.2 million.

The company also successfully closed on the Rejuvenate acquisition for approximately $300 million on May 28, 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Segment Level Data

Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI)

﻿ Three Month Periods Ended (in millions, except %) July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Variance Net Sales $ 419.0 $ 281.6 $ 137.4 48.8 % Operating Income 61.1 35.0 26.1 74.6 % Operating Income Margin 14.6 % 12.4 % 220 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 68.0 $ 43.6 $ 24.4 56.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.2 % 15.5 % 70 bps n/m = not meaningful

Net sales were driven by double-digit growth across all categories during the quarter, with strong consumer demand and successful new product introductions. This was driven by security sales growth, which benefited from prior year COVID-19 related disruptions related to temporary government ordered shutdowns, but also reflects significant growth above 2019 levels with growth across retail, e-commerce and new build channels. Organic net sales increased 46.7% excluding slightly favorable foreign exchange impacts.

Higher operating income, adjusted EBITDA and margins were driven by volume growth and productivity improvements, partially offset by higher freight and input cost inflation and higher marketing investments.

Home & Personal Care (HPC)

﻿ Three Month Periods Ended (in millions, except %) July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Variance Net Sales $ 274.4 $ 250.6 $ 23.8 9.5 % Operating (Loss) Income (2.4 ) 11.3 (13.7 ) n/m Operating (Loss) Income Margin (0.9 %) 4.5 % (540 ) bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.8 $ 25.0 $ (13.2 ) (52.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4.3 % 10.0 % (570 ) bps n/m = not meaningful

Net sales were driven by continued strength in the small kitchen appliances and the personal care categories, with notable growth from haircare and garment care products. U.S. sales continued to grow, along with strong growth in Latin America as retail channels began reopening. Excluding favorable foreign exchange impacts of $13.2 million, organic net sales grew 4.2%.

Lower operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and margins were driven by freight and input cost inflation and continued marketing investments, partially offset by pricing actions, higher volumes and productivity improvements.

Global Pet Care (GPC)

﻿ Three Month Periods Ended (in millions, except %) July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Variance Net Sales $ 257.3 $ 241.5 $ 15.8 6.5 % Operating Income 27.8 36.4 (8.6 ) (23.6 )% Operating Income Margin 10.8 % 15.1 % (430 ) bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 49.2 $ 50.6 $ (1.4 ) (2.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.1 % 21.0 % (190 ) bps n/m = not meaningful

Higher net sales were attributable to acquisition sales, which drove companion animal category growth. Top-line results were impacted this quarter by lower than anticipated June fulfillment levels from a distribution center transition to a new third party logistics provider, with customer shipment volume returning to pre-transition levels by the end of the quarter. Excluding favorable foreign exchange impacts of $6.7 million and acquisition sales of $26.4 million, organic net sales declined 7.2%.

Lower operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and margins were impacted by the distribution center transition, resulting in lower volumes and incremental operating costs in the quarter. Results were also impacted by higher freight and input cost inflation and advertising investments, partially offset by productivity improvements and pricing actions.

Home & Garden (H&G)

﻿ Three Month Periods Ended (in millions, except %) July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Variance Net Sales $ 212.1 $ 210.6 $ 1.5 0.7 % Operating Income 41.7 50.4 (8.7 ) (17.3 )% Operating Income Margin 19.7 % 23.9 % (420 ) bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 53.4 $ 55.5 $ (2.1 ) (3.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.2 % 26.4 % (120 ) bps n/m = not meaningful

Net sales growth was driven by repellent growth from distribution gains, as well as contributions from sales from Rejuvenate. Sales in herbicides and insecticides were impacted from unfavorable weather. Organic net sales declined 3.0% during the quarter.

Lower operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and margins were driven by lower volumes and higher advertising and marketing investments, partially offset by pricing actions and productivity improvements. Operating income was also impacted by transaction costs related to closing the Rejuvenate acquisition.

Liquidity and Debt

As of the end of the quarter, the Company had a cash balance of $130 million and approximately $2,707 million of debt outstanding, consisting of approximately $2,054 million of senior unsecured notes, $497 million of term loans and revolver draws and approximately $156 million of capital leases and other obligations.

Net leverage at the end of the third quarter was 3.6 times, compared to 3.2 times at the end of the previous quarter, as the company successfully closed on the Rejuvenate acquisition for approximately $300 million.

Fiscal 2021 Earnings Framework

Spectrum Brands continues to expect mid-teens reported net sales growth, with foreign exchange expected to have a positive impact based upon current rates.

The company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA to increase mid-teens, including inflation from transportation and commodity related costs of $120 to $130 million year over year. Adjusted free cash flow expectations continue to be between $260 million and $280 million, with plans for incremental investments in inventory levels.

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) ﻿ Three Month Periods Ended Nine Month Periods Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Net Sales $ 1,162.8 $ 984.3 $ 3,457.5 $ 2,793.6 Cost of goods sold 755.1 635.7 2,222.1 1,834.2 Restructuring and related charges 0.3 (0.3 ) 1.7 12.5 Gross profit 407.4 348.9 1,233.7 946.9 Selling 189.8 141.3 529.8 437.4 General and administrative 85.6 83.6 266.4 245.7 Research and development 13.1 9.7 36.1 29.7 Restructuring and related charges 9.8 12.5 21.7 49.1 Transaction related charges 11.1 6.1 41.4 17.4 Loss on assets held for sale — 1.1 — 26.8 Write-off from impairment of intangible assets — — — 24.2 Total operating expenses 309.4 254.3 895.4 830.3 Operating income 98.0 94.6 338.3 116.6 Interest expense 31.4 36.1 133.7 106.5 Gain from extinguishment of Salus CLO debt — (76.2 ) — (76.2 ) Other non-operating expense (income), net 3.0 (56.5 ) (4.6 ) 10.2 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 63.6 191.2 209.2 76.1 Income tax expense 27.7 53.6 63.3 35.3 Net income from continuing operations 35.9 137.6 145.9 40.8 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (5.2 ) 8.0 (6.6 ) 12.2 Net income 30.7 145.6 139.3 53.0 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — 0.5 (0.1 ) 0.6 Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 30.7 $ 145.1 $ 139.4 $ 52.4 Amounts attributable to controlling interest Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest $ 35.9 $ 137.1 $ 146.0 $ 40.2 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations attributable to controlling interest (5.2 ) 8.0 (6.6 ) 12.2 Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 30.7 $ 145.1 $ 139.4 $ 52.4 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.42 $ 0.89 Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations (0.12 ) 0.18 (0.15 ) 0.27 Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 3.37 $ 3.27 $ 1.16 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.84 $ 3.18 $ 3.40 $ 0.89 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations (0.12 ) 0.18 (0.15 ) 0.27 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 3.36 $ 3.25 $ 1.16 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 42.6 43.1 42.7 45.3 Diluted 42.9 43.2 42.9 45.4

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) ﻿ Nine Month Periods Ended (in millions) July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 24.8 $ 35.4 Net cash used by operating activities from discontinued operations (15.9 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 8.9 35.4 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (43.3 ) (44.5 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment — 0.7 Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale — 30.1 Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net of cash — 3.6 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (429.5 ) (17.0 ) Proceeds from sale of equity investment 73.1 68.0 Other investing activity (0.4 ) 2.5 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities from continuing operations (400.1 ) 43.4 Cash flows from financing activities Payment of debt, including premium on extinguishment (885.3 ) (132.7 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 997.0 528.0 Payment of debt issuance costs (12.6 ) (0.8 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (197.0 ) Treasury stock purchases (52.5 ) (239.8 ) Accelerated share repurchase — (125.0 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (53.6 ) (57.2 ) Dividends paid by subsidiary to non-controlling interest (1.3 ) — Share based award tax withholding payments, net of proceeds upon vesting (7.2 ) (12.6 ) Other financing activity 0.3 — Net cash used by financing activities (15.2 ) (237.1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5.0 — Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in continuing operations (401.4 ) (158.3 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 533.8 627.1 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 132.4 $ 468.8

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (in millions) July 4, 2021 September 30, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 130.2 $ 531.6 Trade receivables, net 479.5 501.1 Other receivables 75.0 74.2 Inventories 908.3 557.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81.9 63.5 Total current assets 1,674.9 1,728.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 390.6 396.5 Operating lease assets 118.3 103.8 Deferred charges and other 51.0 115.2 Goodwill 1,583.9 1,332.0 Intangible assets, net 1,605.9 1,431.7 Total assets $ 5,424.6 $ 5,107.3 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current portion of long-term debt $ 17.7 $ 15.3 Accounts payable 522.5 557.5 Accrued wages and salaries 89.8 95.0 Accrued interest 36.0 38.5 Other current liabilities 266.9 238.6 Total current liabilities 932.9 944.9 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,651.1 2,461.0 Long-term operating lease liabilities 99.7 88.8 Deferred income taxes 105.1 65.4 Other long-term liabilities 127.6 131.4 Total liabilities 3,916.4 3,691.5 Shareholders' equity 1,500.9 1,407.5 Non-controlling interest 7.3 8.3 Total equity 1,508.2 1,415.8 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,424.6 $ 5,107.3

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

We define adjusted diluted EPS as reported diluted EPS excluding the effect of one-time, non-recurring activity and volatility associated with our income tax expense. The Company believes that adjusted diluted EPS provides further insight and comparability in operating performance as it eliminates the effects of certain items that are not comparable from one period to the next. Adjustments to diluted EPS include the following:

Restructuring and related charges, which consist of project costs associated with the restructuring initiatives across the Company's segments;

Transaction related charges that consist of (1) transaction costs from qualifying acquisition transactions during the period, or subsequent integration related project costs directly associated with an acquired business; and (2) divestiture related transaction costs that are recognized in continuing operations and post-divestiture separation costs consisting of incremental costs to facilitate separation of shared operations, including development of transferred shared service operations, platforms and personnel transferred as part of the divestitures and exiting of transition service arrangements (TSAs) and reverse TSAs;

Incremental interest costs recognized for the early extinguishment debt, including the cash payment of premium from early extinguishment and non-cash write-off of debt issuance costs during the nine month periods ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020;

Gains and losses attributable to the Company’s investment in Energizer common stock. During the three month period ended April 4, 2021, the Company sold its remaining shares in Energizer common stock;

Non-cash purchase accounting inventory adjustments recognized in earnings from continuing operations subsequent to an acquisition (when applicable);

Non-cash asset impairments or write-offs realized and recognized in earnings from continuing operations (when applicable);

Gain on extinguishment of the Salus CLO debt due to the discharge of the obligation during the three and nine month period ended June 28, 2020;

Other adjustments primarily consisting of costs attributable to (1) incremental fines and penalties realized for delayed shipments following the transition of third-party logistics service provider in GPC during the three and nine month period ended July 4, 2021; (2) proposed settlement on outstanding litigation matters at our H&G division attributable to significant and unusual non-recurring claims with no previous history or precedent realized during the nine month period ended July 4, 2021; (3) legal costs associated with Salus during the three and nine month period ended June 28, 2020 as they are not considered a component of the continuing commercial products company; (4) foreign currency attributable to multicurrency loans for the three and nine month period ended June 28, 2020, that were entered into with foreign subsidiaries in exchange for receipt of divestiture proceeds by the parent company and the distribution of the respective foreign subsidiaries’ net assets as part of the GBL and GAC divestitures; (5) expenses and cost recovery for flood damage at Company facilities in Middleton, Wisconsin during the three and nine month period ended June 28, 2020 and (6) incremental costs for separation of a key executive during the three and nine month periods ended June 28, 2020.

Income tax adjustment to diluted EPS is to exclude the impact of adjusting the valuation allowance against deferred taxes and other tax related items in order to reflect a normalized ongoing effective tax rate of 25.0% for the three and nine month periods ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020 based upon enacted corporate tax rate in the United States.

The following is a reconciliation of reported diluted EPS from continuing operations to adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations for the three and nine month periods ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020.

﻿ Three Month Periods Ended Nine Month Periods Ended ﻿ July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Diluted EPS from continuing operations, as reported $ 0.84 $ 3.18 $ 3.40 $ 0.89 Adjustments: Restructuring and related charges 0.24 0.28 0.54 1.36 Transaction related charges 0.26 0.14 0.96 0.38 Debt refinancing costs — — 0.73 0.06 (Gain) loss on Energizer investment — (1.39 ) (0.16 ) 0.18 Loss on assets held for sale — 0.03 — 0.59 Write-off from impairment of intangible assets — — — 0.53 Salus CLO debt extinguishment — (1.76 ) — (1.68 ) Inventory acquisition step-up 0.03 — 0.11 — Other 0.08 0.10 0.24 0.13 Income tax adjustment 0.12 0.78 (0.35 ) (0.03 ) Total adjustments 0.73 (1.82 ) 2.07 1.52 Diluted EPS from continuing operations, as adjusted $ 1.57 $ 1.36 $ 5.47 $ 2.41

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (continued)

The following summarizes restructuring and related charges for the three and nine month periods ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020:

﻿ Three Month Periods Ended Nine Month Periods Ended (in millions) July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Global productivity improvement program $ 4.8 $ 12.2 15.7 60.1 Other restructuring activities 5.3 — 7.7 1.5 Total restructuring and related charges $ 10.1 $ 12.2 $ 23.4 $ 61.6

The following summarizes transaction related charges for the three and nine month periods ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020:

﻿ Three Month Periods Ended Nine Month Periods Ended (in millions) July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Rejuvenate acquisition and integration $ 5.8 $ — $ 5.8 $ — Armitage acquisition and integration 1.0 — 7.7 — Coevorden operations divestiture and separation 2.9 1.7 7.7 3.4 GBL divestiture and separation 0.3 2.5 3.0 7.6 Omega Sea acquisition and integration — 0.1 0.2 1.5 Other 1.1 1.8 17.0 4.9 Total transaction related charges $ 11.1 $ 6.1 $ 41.4 $ 17.4

NET SALES AND ORGANIC NET SALES

The following is a summary of net sales by segment for the three and nine month periods ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020:

﻿ Three Month Periods Ended Nine Month Periods Ended (in millions, except %) July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Variance July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Variance HHI $ 419.0 $ 281.6 137.4 48.8 % $ 1,217.2 $ 908.4 308.8 34.0 % HPC 274.4 250.6 23.8 9.5 % 950.8 805.4 145.4 18.1 % GPC 257.3 241.5 15.8 6.5 % 826.3 684.2 142.1 20.8 % H&G 212.1 210.6 1.5 0.7 % 463.2 395.6 67.6 17.1 % Net Sales $ 1,162.8 $ 984.3 178.5 18.1 % $ 3,457.5 $ 2,793.6 663.9 23.8 %

We define organic net sales as reported net sales excluding the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and acquisitions. We believe this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors because it reflects regional and operating segment performance from our activities without the effect of changes in currency exchange rate and/or acquisitions. We use organic net sales as one measure to monitor and evaluate our regional and segment performance. Organic growth is calculated by comparing organic net sales to reported net sales in the prior year. The effect of changes in currency exchange rates is determined by translating the period’s net sales using the currency exchange rates that were in effect during the prior period. Net sales are attributed to the geographic regions based on the country of destination. We exclude net sales from acquired businesses in the current year for which there are no comparable sales in the prior period. The following is a reconciliation of reported sales to organic sales for the three and nine month period ended July 4, 2021 compared to reported net sales for the three and nine month period ended June 28, 2020:

﻿ July 4, 2021 Three Month Periods Ended (in millions, except %) Net Sales Effect of

Changes in

Currency Net Sales Excluding

Effect of Changes in

Currency Effect of

Acquisitions Organic Net

Sales Net Sales

June 28, 2020 Variance HHI $ 419.0 $ (6.0 ) $ 413.0 $ — $ 413.0 $ 281.6 $ 131.4 46.7 % HPC 274.4 (13.2 ) 261.2 — 261.2 250.6 10.6 4.2 % GPC 257.3 (6.7 ) 250.6 (26.4 ) 224.2 241.5 (17.3 ) (7.2 )% H&G 212.1 — 212.1 (7.9 ) 204.2 210.6 (6.4 ) (3.0 )% Total $ 1,162.8 $ (25.9 ) $ 1,136.9 $ (34.3 ) $ 1,102.6 $ 984.3 $ 118.3 12.0 %

July 4, 2021 Nine Month Periods Ended (in millions, except %) Net Sales Effect of

Changes in

Currency Net Sales Excluding

Effect of Changes in

Currency Effect of

Acquisitions Organic Net

Sales Net Sales

June 28, 2020 Variance HHI $ 1,217.2 $ (10.6 ) $ 1,206.6 $ — $ 1,206.6 $ 908.4 $ 298.2 32.8 % HPC 950.8 (27.4 ) 923.4 — 923.4 805.4 118.0 14.7 % GPC 826.3 (17.0 ) 809.3 (73.5 ) 735.8 684.2 51.6 7.5 % H&G 463.2 — 463.2 (7.9 ) 455.3 395.6 59.7 15.1 % Total $ 3,457.5 $ (55.0 ) $ 3,402.5 $ (81.4 ) $ 3,321.1 $ 2,793.6 $ 527.5 18.9 %

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization) is a non-GAAP metric used by management that we believe provides useful information to investors because it reflects ongoing operating performance and trends of our segments excluding certain non-cash based expenses and/or non-recurring items during each of the comparable periods and facilitates comparisons between peer companies since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Further, adjusted EBITDA is a measure used for determining the Company’s debt covenant. EBITDA is calculated by excluding the Company’s income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation expense and amortization expense (from intangible assets) from net income. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes the following:

Stock based and other incentive compensation costs that consist of costs associated with long-term compensation arrangements and other equity based compensation based upon achievement of long-term performance metrics; and generally consist of non-cash, stock-based compensation. During the nine month period ended July 4, 2021 and three and nine month periods ended June 28, 2020, other incentive compensation includes certain incentive bridge awards issued due to changes in the Company’s LTIP that allow for cash based payment upon employee election but do not qualify for shared-based compensation. All bridge awards fully vested in November 2020;

Restructuring and related charges, which consist of project costs associated with the restructuring initiatives across the Company's segments;

Transaction related charges that consist of (1) transaction costs from qualifying acquisition transactions during the period, or subsequent integration related project costs directly associated with an acquired business; and (2) divestiture related transaction costs that are recognized in continuing operations and post-divestiture separation costs consisting of incremental costs to facilitate separation of shared operations, including development of transferred shared service operations, platforms and personnel transferred as part of the divestitures and exiting of transition service arrangements (TSAs) and reverse TSAs;

Gains and losses attributable to the Company’s investment in Energizer common stock. During the three month period ended April 4, 2021, the Company sold its remaining shares in Energizer common stock;

Non-cash purchase accounting inventory adjustments recognized in earnings from continuing operations subsequent to an acquisition (when applicable);

Non-cash asset impairments or write-offs realized and recognized in earnings from continuing operations (when applicable);

Gain on extinguishment of the Salus CLO debt due to the discharge of the obligation during the three and nine month period ended June 28, 2020.

Other adjustments primarily consisting of costs attributable to (1) incremental fines and penalties realized for delayed shipments following the transition of third-party logistics service provider in GPC during the three and nine month periods ended July 4, 2021; (2) proposed settlement on outstanding litigation matters at our H&G division attributable to significant and unusual non-recurring claims with no previous history or precedent realized during the nine month period ended July 4, 2021; (3) legal costs associated with Salus during the three and nine month periods ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020 as they are not considered a component of the continuing commercial products company; (4) foreign currency attributable to multicurrency loans for the three and nine month period ended June 28, 2020, that were entered into with foreign subsidiaries in exchange for receipt of divestiture proceeds by the parent company and the distribution of the respective foreign subsidiaries’ net assets as part of the GBL and GAC divestitures; (5) expenses and cost recovery for flood damage at Company facilities in Middleton, Wisconsin during the three and nine month period ended June 28, 2020 and (6) incremental costs for separation of a key executive during the three and nine month period ended June 28, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of reported net sales for the respective periods.

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (continued)

The following is a reconciliation of reported net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA for the three month periods ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020, including the calculation of adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the respective periods.

Three Month Period Ended July 4, 2021 (in millions, except %) HHI HPC GPC H&G Corporate Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 59.6 $ (2.7 ) $ 27.3 $ 41.7 $ (90.0 ) $ 35.9 Income tax expense — — — — 27.7 27.7 Interest expense — — — — 31.4 31.4 Depreciation and amortization 8.4 11.7 10.4 4.5 3.6 38.6 EBITDA 68.0 9.0 37.7 46.2 (27.3 ) 133.6 Share and incentive based compensation — — — — 7.5 7.5 Restructuring and related charges — 2.1 3.9 — 4.1 10.1 Transaction related charges — 0.7 4.0 5.8 0.6 11.1 Inventory acquisition step-up — — — 1.3 — 1.3 Other — — 3.6 0.1 0.1 3.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 68.0 $ 11.8 $ 49.2 $ 53.4 $ (15.0 ) $ 167.4 Net Sales $ 419.0 $ 274.4 $ 257.3 $ 212.1 $ — $ 1,162.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.2 % 4.3 % 19.1 % 25.2 % — 14.4 %

Three Month Period Ended June 28, 2020 (in millions, except %) HHI HPC GPC H&G Corporate Consolidated Net income from continuing operations $ 34.8 $ 12.9 $ 35.8 $ 50.4 $ 3.7 $ 137.6 Income tax expense — — — — 53.6 53.6 Interest expense — — — — 36.1 36.1 Depreciation and amortization 8.5 8.7 9.2 5.1 3.5 35.0 EBITDA 43.3 21.6 45.0 55.5 96.9 262.3 Share and incentive based compensation — — — — 14.2 14.2 Restructuring and related charges 0.3 0.7 2.1 — 9.1 12.2 Transaction related charges — 3.0 2.4 — 0.7 6.1 Gain on Energizer investment — — — — (60.1 ) (60.1 ) Loss on assets held for sale — — 1.1 — — 1.1 Salus CLO debt extinguishment — — — — (76.2 ) (76.2 ) Other — (0.3 ) — — 5.1 4.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43.6 $ 25.0 $ 50.6 $ 55.5 $ (10.3 ) $ 164.4 Net Sales $ 281.6 $ 250.6 $ 241.5 $ 210.6 $ — $ 984.3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.5 % 10.0 % 21.0 % 26.4 % — % 16.7 %

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (continued)

The following is a reconciliation of reported net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the nine month periods ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020, including the calculation of adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the respective periods.

Nine Month Period Ended July 4, 2021 (in millions, except %) HHI HPC GPC H&G Corporate Consolidated Net income from continuing operations $ 214.1 $ 46.4 $ 99.9 $ 71.1 $ (285.6 ) $ 145.9 Income tax expense — — — — 63.3 63.3 Interest expense — — — — 133.7 133.7 Depreciation and amortization 25.5 32.3 29.8 14.4 11.0 113.0 EBITDA 239.6 78.7 129.7 85.5 (77.6 ) 455.9 Share and incentive based compensation — — — — 24.2 24.2 Restructuring and related charges — 6.2 6.0 — 11.2 23.4 Transaction related charges — 3.2 15.7 5.8 16.7 41.4 Gain on Energizer investment — — — — (6.9 ) (6.9 ) Inventory acquisition step-up — — 3.4 1.3 — 4.7 Other — — 3.7 6.0 — 9.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 239.6 $ 88.1 $ 158.5 $ 98.6 $ (32.4 ) $ 552.4 Net Sales $ 1,217.2 $ 950.8 $ 826.3 $ 463.2 $ — $ 3,457.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.7 % 9.3 % 19.2 % 21.3 % — 16.0 %

Nine Month Period Ended June 28, 2020 (in millions, except %) HHI HPC GPC H&G Corporate Consolidated Net income from continuing operations $ 130.0 $ 31.5 $ 9.7 $ 64.9 $ (195.3 ) $ 40.8 Income tax expense — — — — 35.3 35.3 Interest expense — — — — 106.5 106.5 Depreciation and amortization 25.1 26.5 35.1 15.4 11.0 113.1 EBITDA 155.1 58.0 44.8 80.3 (42.5 ) 295.7 Share and incentive based compensation — — — — 43.3 43.3 Restructuring and related charges 0.9 3.6 18.8 0.3 38.0 61.6 Transaction related charges — 7.3 7.4 — 2.7 17.4 Loss on Energizer investment — — — — 8.2 8.2 Loss on assets held for sale — — 26.8 — — 26.8 Write-off from impairment of intangible assets — — 24.2 — — 24.2 Salus CLO debt extinguishment — — — — (76.2 ) (76.2 ) Other — 0.5 0.1 — 5.4 6.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 156.0 $ 69.4 $ 122.1 $ 80.6 $ (21.1 ) $ 407.0 Net Sales $ 908.4 $ 805.4 $ 684.2 $ 395.6 $ — $ 2,793.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.2 % 8.6 % 17.8 % 20.4 % — 14.6 %

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (continued)

Compensation Program Change

During the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company made a change to its annual management incentive plans ("MIP") payout that previously provided for the issuance of stock for a designated pool of recipients in lieu of cash. The annual MIP payout was fully funded through cash distributions with no stock issuance. Our operating performance metric of Adjusted EBITDA excludes any consideration for stock-based compensation expense. Additionally, the Company had historically recognized all stock based compensation costs in the prior periods.

The program change continued into fiscal 2021 and beyond. Any MIP payouts will be paid in cash and reflected as a reduction to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning in fiscal 2021, the Company has recognized a portion of the MIP compensation as a component of the segment EBITDA which may impact comparability of segment results with the three and nine month periods ended June 28, 2020. Although not expected to be material to operating results, we have included proforma financial information below to reflect the compensation charge related to the compensation program change as if it were not considered stock compensation at the beginning of 2020 fiscal year and have allocated it to the segment EBITDA for the three and nine month periods ended June 28, 2020 for comparability.

Three month period ended June 28, 2020 (in millions) HHI HPC GPC H&G Corporate Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 43.6 $ 25.0 $ 50.6 $ 55.5 $ (10.3 ) $ 164.4 Proforma compensation program change (0.6 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (2.7 ) (4.3 ) Proforma Adjusted EBITDA $ 43.0 $ 24.6 $ 50.2 $ 55.3 $ (13.0 ) 160.1 Nine month period ended June 28, 2020 (in millions) HHI HPC GPC H&G Corporate Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 156.0 $ 69.4 $ 122.1 $ 80.6 $ (21.1 ) 407.0 Proforma compensation program change (1.8 ) (1.2 ) (1.1 ) (0.7 ) (7.9 ) (12.7 ) Proforma Adjusted EBITDA $ 154.2 $ 68.2 $ 121.0 $ 79.9 $ (29.0 ) $ 394.3

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)

FORECASTED ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

