Colgate-Palmolive to Leverage Verily’s Baseline Platform for Innovative Study in Oral Health Research

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verily, an Alphabet company, and Colgate-Palmolive, the global leader in oral care, today announced a strategic collaboration to advance oral health research. Under the agreement, Colgate's Dental Clinical Team will partner with Verily to conduct an innovative oral health study as part of Verily’s ongoing Baseline Health Study that will aim to improve understanding of connections between oral health and overall human health.

The study’s goal is to see how oral health practices, including intensive non-surgical periodontal therapy, as well as a robust Colgate home oral hygiene regimen monitored through its hum smart toothbrush connected technologies, affect health more broadly. Periodontal treatment focuses on addressing issues with gums and oral health before they become more serious and potentially lead to tooth loss.

“We are pleased to partner with Colgate, the world’s premier oral care brand, to elucidate the impact of oral health on overall human health,” said Amy Abernethy, MD, PhD, president of Verily's clinical research platforms. “This effort underscores the versatility of Verily’s Baseline Platform as well as our commitment to accelerating and improving clinical research through the smart use of data, creative collaboration and unrivaled technical capabilities.”

“Colgate is at the forefront of oral health research, and this innovative partnership with Verily will advance our understanding of and quantify the link between improved oral health and control of systemic conditions,” said Maria Ryan, DDS, PhD., Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Colgate-Palmolive. “Oral health is a window to overall health. It can provide signals of new or worsening disease as exemplified by the connection between periodontal disease and elevated C-reactive protein, a marker of systemic inflammation, complicating diabetes control and increasing risk of cardiovascular disease. We look forward to conducting this study with Verily and incorporating the learnings to advance oral and overall healthcare.”

The study will enroll current participants in Verily’s ongoing Baseline Health Study, ages 18 and older, with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes and/or cardiovascular disease for up to 18 months. The non-surgical periodontal therapy will be administered by co-investigators at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Adams School of Dentistry. The “Baseline Oral Health Study: UNCoVer the Connections to General Health” and has been posted to clinicaltrials.gov.

“We’ve known for some time that oral health, cardiovascular disease and diabetes were interrelated. The depth of biological measurement in the Baseline Health Study combined with the dental expertise of the UNC Adams School of Dentistry and Colgate will enable us to expand our knowledge base dramatically,” said Rob Califf, MD, Head of Clinical Policy at Verily and Google Health.

For more information about the study, please visit https://www.projectbaseline.com/.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company:

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children’s oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgate-palmolive.com. CL-C

About Baseline by Verily

The Baseline Platform is an end-to-end evidence generation platform designed to accelerate scientific discovery and improve health outcomes. The Baseline Platform is designed to improve clinical trial execution, better aggregate data and seamlessly execute fully decentralized and hybrid trials. The Baseline Platform also includes the Baseline community and registries, integration of wearable sensors and digital biomarkers, and drug discovery tools. In 2017, Verily launched its first initiative, the Baseline Health Study, a longitudinal observational study in partnership with Duke University School of Medicine, Stanford Medicine, Google and the American Heart Association to collect, organize and analyze broad phenotypic health data from a diverse cohort of participants over several years. To learn more visit verily.com/baseline.

About Verily

Launched in 2015, Verily is a subsidiary of Alphabet focused on life sciences and healthcare. Verily’s mission is to make the world’s health data useful so that people enjoy healthier lives. Verily develops tools and devices to collect, organize and activate health data, and creates interventions to prevent and manage disease. Verily partners with leading life sciences, medical device, and government organizations, using deep hardware, software, scientific, and healthcare expertise to enable faster development, meaningful advances, and deployment at scale. For more information, please visit www.verily.com.