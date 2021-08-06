Cepton Announces $50M Committed Investment in Cepton’s Business From KOITO After ADAS Design Win at a Major Global OEM

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cepton Technologies, Inc. (“Cepton”), a leader in high performance MMT® lidar solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Vehicles (AV) and Smart Infrastructure applications, announced today that its automotive Tier 1 partner and current shareholder, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (“KOITO”) committed to invest a further $50 million in Cepton’s business. KOITO’s second investment in Cepton’s business since 2020 will be made through KOITO’s participation in a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) offering of shares of common stock of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Growth Capital”) (Nasdaq: GCAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in connection with Cepton’s recently announced proposed merger with Growth Capital. KOITO has agreed to purchase 5,000,000 shares of common stock of Growth Capital in the PIPE at a purchase price of $10.00 per share, which is subject to the completion of, and will close simultaneously with, the business combination.

KOITO originally started an evaluation of Cepton’s MMT® based lidars in 2018. In 2020, KOITO made an investment in Cepton to help accelerate Cepton’s development and enable KOITO’s industrialization of high-performance and high-reliability lidar sensors for ADAS and AV applications. As part of that transaction, KOITO obtained non-exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Cepton’s lidar sensor design for an automotive application, using key components supplied by Cepton.

The KOITO-Cepton collaboration secured the largest ADAS lidar series production award1 at a major global automotive OEM. To support this design win and to prepare for anticipated series production starting in 2023, KOITO has established a manufacturing line for MMT® lidars. The elegant and low-cost MMT® architecture using mainstream technologies enables a mirrorless, frictionless and rotation-free lidar solution that meets the stringent demands for ADAS such as high performance, high reliability, affordability, and manufacturability at high volume. In parallel, Cepton continues to focus on the advancement of MMT® lidars to support additional ADAS OEM engagements and joint business opportunities. In order to deepen the relationship with Cepton, and to support Cepton’s investment in its business to support its strong commercial traction, KOITO has decided to invest in Cepton’s business for a second time.

Takayuki Katsuda, Director and Managing Corporate Officer of KOITO said: “Based on our ‘Lighting for Your Safety’ corporate message, KOITO has been working to develop and commercialize lighting and sensing technologies to bring safety, security, and comfort to the coming autonomous driving society. We have begun developing products to satisfy customer needs through joint development and investment with Cepton, which possesses advanced lidar technologies for ADAS and autonomous driving. To help achieve our plan to begin volume production in 2023, we intend to further strengthen our relationship with Cepton through this additional investment. We anticipate that KOITO-manufactured lidars using Cepton technologies could be used in various locations in vehicles including headlamps, dashboards, and behind the windshield. As a leading company in automotive lighting equipment, KOITO will contribute to safety and security of a future mobility society through ‘Sensor-Lighting,’ our new lighting technologies with sensing.”

Expressing gratitude for the ongoing relationship with KOITO and additional investment commitment, Dr. Jun Pei, CEO of Cepton, added: “Since Cepton was founded in 2016, we have focused primarily on lidars for the ADAS market, to enable the next generation of safety in mass-market consumer vehicles. Collaborating with KOITO, a key technology and manufacturing partner as well as investor, has enabled Cepton to achieve a large series production design win at a major OEM and get interest from other automotive OEMs during the past two years. We are grateful for KOITO’s investment commitment in connection with our merger with Growth Capital, and the vote of confidence it represents in Cepton’s MMT® lidars for ADAS and other mass market applications.”

Akis Tsirigakis, President and co-CEO of Growth Capital, stated, “Cepton has established itself as a leader in ADAS lidar through its collaboration with KOITO and their lidar series production win at a major global automotive OEM. Through our proposed business combination with Cepton, we are thrilled to work with this visionary team that is well-positioned for leadership in the rapidly expanding ADAS market. I am equally excited that KOITO, a global leader in the automotive market, is anchoring the PIPE in our transaction.”

The consummation of the PIPE transaction is subject to numerous closing conditions, including the consummation of the combination of Cepton and Growth Capital.

1 Largest known ADAS lidar series production award based on number of vehicle models awarded

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton provides state-of-the-art, intelligent, lidar-based solutions for a range of markets such as automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton’s patented MMT®-based lidar technology enables reliable, scalable and cost-effective solutions that deliver long range, high resolution 3D perception for smart applications.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with over two decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, with a presence in North America, Germany, Japan, India and China, to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com.

About KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

Under the corporate message, “Lighting for Your Safety”, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (KOITO) has been marking a history of leadership in automotive lighting since its establishment in 1915. Today, the KOITO Group consists of 31 companies located in 13 countries worldwide and provides products and services to customers all over the world, through the global network led by five major regions (Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Asia.) Its products, recognized for its high quality and advanced technology, are widely used by automotive makers worldwide. The company is responding to the future transformation of mobility through the development of next-generation lighting technologies and related equipment, control systems, and environmentally friendly products, materials, and production methods. For more information, please visit www.KOITO.co.jp.

About Growth Capital Acquisition Corp.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Growth Capital”) is a Delaware blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company (or SPAC), formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in any industry or geographic region. Growth Capital is led by its Co-Chief Executive Officers, Akis Tsirigakis and George Syllantavos.

