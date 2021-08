Champion® Athleticwear lancia la seconda capsule nella Collezione Muhammad Ali

With details based on the 1960 Games historic location and team uniforms, Champion's Muhammad Ali collection features unique athletic accents, iconic silhouettes, luxe fabrics and voluminous draping. The men’s and women’s apparel includes Reverse Weave® hoodies, quarter-zip pullovers, joggers, shorts, graphic T-shirts, crop tops, bike shorts, hats and a special satin boxing robe. The collection is being distributed via Champion.com and Champion retail stores with distribution in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico and South America. A third drop is scheduled for later this year to be followed by additional capsules in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)