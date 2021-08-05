ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA Announces First Deal in the United Kingdom; New Partnership With GALLANT BUILDING SERVICES LTD, UK

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with GALLANT BUILDING SERVICES LTD., a United Kingdom based industrial company. Ethos, a private project financing provider based in San Diego, California, with global operations, has committed to providing Gallant with a significant capital infusion of £8 million GBP, that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management, stated, “We are delighted to be able to support Gallant through our Crisis Financing Facility (CFF). We whole-heartedly support Gallant’s ambitions to deliver their project and realise their vision across the hotel, health, retail, industrial sectors in the UK and expansion into Europe. This is a double celebration for Ethos, as this is our first deal concluded in the United Kingdom, so this is a special moment for us as we cement our entry into the UK and European market.”

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. Providing financing to government and privately promoted projects in every continent and every sector, Ethos has developed a unique risk modulation model which allows them to provide financing in terms not available anywhere in traditional financial markets. Additionally, Ethos provides advice to structure projects and restructure debt. Ethos supports and develops their clients to achieve their long-term goals with confidence.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management, is actively involved in acquiring and structuring three investment funds. He is directly involved in four business areas of the companies: resource mobilization, project financing, wealth management, and commodities trading. Mr. Santos holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics, three Master’s degrees in Finance, Banking Accounting and International Taxation, and a Ph.D. developer in Financial Instruments.

Craig Freeman, Ethos’ UK Associate, also said, “I am delighted to be able to help Gallant secure funding for expansion of the business through our relationship with Ethos, having found the whole team at Ethos very helpful and supportive of the client’s needs.”

