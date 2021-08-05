Trian’s Nelson Peltz to Conclude His Service on P&G’s Board of Directors at End of Term

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) announced today that Nelson Peltz, Chief Executive Officer and a Founding Partner of Trian Fund Management, L.P., has informed the Company that he has decided not to stand for re-election as a director at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. He will retire from the Company’s Board of Directors when his term expires at the Company’s upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. A member of the Board since 2018, Mr. Peltz has served on the Governance & Public Responsibility and Innovation & Technology Committees.

“ P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017,” said Peltz. “ As a large shareholder of Procter & Gamble, Trian remains highly confident in P&G’s continued success given its focused strategies, disciplined execution, accountability-driven organization structure and an extremely strong management team. Under David Taylor’s leadership and the stewardship of the P&G Board, Trian believes the company is well positioned for continued, future success as David passes the baton to Jon Moeller.”

“ From day one, Nelson has been a focused, collaborative member of P&G’s Board. Working in concert, Nelson and the Board have constructively provided perspective and expertise to help me and P&G’s senior leaders navigate a challenging external environment and maintain long-term competitive advantage for the benefit of many stakeholders,” said David S. Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ I’m grateful for his service and the collaborative partnership we’ve developed over the past few years and wish Nelson and the Trian team the best in future endeavors.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Risks and uncertainties to which our forward-looking statements are subject include, without limitation: (1) the ability to successfully manage global financial risks, including foreign currency fluctuations, currency exchange or pricing controls and localized volatility; (2) the ability to successfully manage local, regional or global economic volatility, including reduced market growth rates, and to generate sufficient income and cash flow to allow the Company to affect the expected share repurchases and dividend payments; (3) the ability to manage disruptions in credit markets or to our banking partners or changes to our credit rating; (4) the ability to maintain key manufacturing and supply arrangements (including execution of supply chain optimizations and sole supplier and sole manufacturing plant arrangements) and to manage disruption of business due to various factors, including ones outside of our control, such as natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or disease outbreaks; (5) the ability to successfully manage cost fluctuations and pressures, including prices of commodities and raw materials, and costs of labor, transportation, energy, pension and healthcare; (6) the ability to stay on the leading edge of innovation, obtain necessary intellectual property protections and successfully respond to changing consumer habits, evolving digital marketing and selling platform requirements, and technological advances attained by, and patents granted to, competitors; (7) the ability to compete with our local and global competitors in new and existing sales channels, including by successfully responding to competitive factors such as prices, promotional incentives and trade terms for products; (8) the ability to manage and maintain key customer relationships; (9) the ability to protect our reputation and brand equity by successfully managing real or perceived issues, including concerns about safety, quality, ingredients, efficacy, packaging content, supply chain practices, or similar matters that may arise; (10) the ability to successfully manage the financial, legal, reputational and operational risk associated with third-party relationships, such as our suppliers, contract manufacturers, distributors, contractors and external business partners; (11) the ability to rely on and maintain key company and third party information and operational technology systems, networks and services, and maintain the security and functionality of such systems, networks and services and the data contained therein; (12) the ability to successfully manage uncertainties related to changing political conditions and potential implications such as exchange rate fluctuations and market contraction; (13) the ability to successfully manage current and expanding regulatory and legal requirements and matters (including, without limitation, those laws and regulations involving product liability, product and packaging composition, intellectual property, labor and employment, antitrust, privacy and data protection, tax, environmental, due diligence, risk oversight, and accounting and financial reporting) and to resolve new and pending matters within current estimates; (14) the ability to manage changes in applicable tax laws and regulations including maintaining our intended tax treatment of divestiture transactions; (15) the ability to successfully manage our ongoing acquisition, divestiture and joint venture activities, in each case to achieve the Company’s overall business strategy and financial objectives, without impacting the delivery of base business objectives; (16) the ability to successfully achieve productivity improvements and cost savings and manage ongoing organizational changes, while successfully identifying, developing and retaining key employees, including in key growth markets where the availability of skilled or experienced employees may be limited; and (17) the ability to successfully manage the demand, supply, and operational challenges associated with a disease outbreak, including epidemics, pandemics, or similar widespread public health concerns (including the COVID-19 outbreak). For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected herein, please refer to our most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

Category: PG-IR