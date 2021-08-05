Census Bureau to Hold News Conference on Release of 2020 Census Redistricting Data

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Census Bureau:

What: The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a news conference to discuss the release of the first local level results from the 2020 Census. States use these data on race, Hispanic origin, and the voting-age population to redraw the boundaries of their congressional and state legislative districts.

The news conference will provide initial analysis of the first local level results from the 2020 Census on population change, race, ethnicity, the age 18 and over population, and housing occupancy status.

A live Q&A session with Census Bureau subject-matter experts will immediately follow the briefing for credentialed media who have RSVPed.

When:

Thursday, August 12, at 1 p.m. EDT

Who:

The event will be recorded and available for viewing in the 2020 Census Redistricting Files Press Kit. A transcript will also be available in the press kit.

Access:

The news briefing can be viewed on the Census Bureau’s Census Live page.

Dial-in information for accredited media to ask questions will be provided upon RSVP. Please dial in 15-30 minutes early to allow time for registration. Q&A participation is limited to accredited media only following the presentation.

RSVP:

Members of the media who would like to attend this news conference and ask questions should RSVP using the Eventbrite webpage.

Interviews:

Please contact the Census Bureau’s Public Information Office at pio@census.gov or 301-763-3030 or 877-861-2010 to request an interview.

Resources:

Public Information Office

Census.gov

301-763-3030/877-861-2010/pio@census.gov

Connect with us on social media. #2020Census