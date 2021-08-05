Six Flags Over Texas Announces ‘Pirates of Speelunker Cave’ Ride

Pirates of Speelunker Cave is an all-new ride experience that will make its debut for the 2022 season at Six Flags Over Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Pirates of Speelunker Cave is an all-new ride experience that will make its debut for the 2022 season at Six Flags Over Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, celebrated its 60th anniversary today by announcing that an all-new ride experience will make its debut for the 2022 season. Pirates of Speelunker Cave, is a state-of-the-art attraction that will place guests squarely in the middle of a pirate treasure hunt thwarted by resident Speelunkers. This exciting, new attraction is the second new ride announced at the park and is scheduled to open early in 2022. Aquaman: Power Wave, a previously announced multi-launch water coaster, will also debut next season.

“As the world’s first regional theme park, Six Flags Over Texas has built a solid reputation of providing innovative thrills and lifelong memories for generations of families,” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Ron McKenzie. “What better way to celebrate our park’s 60th anniversary than by announcing a brand-new attraction that pays homage to our past and launches us into the future,” added McKenzie.

An all-new entry plaza will welcome adventurers with coastal theming and an open vantage point of the ride’s first descent into the Speelunker’s Cave. Once aboard their six-passenger boat, riders will experience 17 brand-new scenes that combine state-of-the-art cinematic projection with immersive sets and animatronics.

Pirates of Speelunker Cave is a re-imagining of one of the park’s first attractions, The Cave, that operated from 1964 until 1991 and will replace the current version of the attraction—Yosemite Sam and the Gold River Adventure. The Cave featured original characters called Speelunkers that were created exclusively for Six Flags Over Texas.

Pirates of Speelunker’s Cave will feature:

26 six-passenger boats;

State-of-the-art animatronics throughout the ride experience; and

Cinema-style, wide-projection technology to fully immerse riders with high-tech digital and physical sets.

Pirates of Speelunker Cave is set to debut in early 2022 and will be the first of two major attractions opening at the theme park next season.

Six Flags Over Texas, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC, will debut the next generation in water coaster thrill rides and the first-of-its-kind in North America with Aquaman: Power Wave. The park’s previously announced 15th coaster will launch riders backwards and forwards, straight up colossal 148 feet twin track towers and then send them plunging straight down, screaming across more than 700 feet of track before hurtling at 63 miles per hour towards the ultimate massive splash down. It is scheduled to open in summer of 2022.

Aquaman: Power Wave’s highlights include:

First water coaster of its kind in North America;

Top speed of 63 miles per hour;

Launch-style water coaster will suspend riders in a 90° angle before hurtling them across the more than 700 feet of track;

A state-of-the-art turntable station; and

Two 20-passenger boats

Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington are open daily through August 15. Fright Fest, presented by SNICKERS, will return to Six Flags Over Texas on select days starting Saturday, September 11. For more information, including operating day and hours and to purchase tickets, visit www.sixflags.com/overtexas and www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharbortexas.

About Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Over Texas, the company’s flagship park and the Thrill Capital of Texas, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including 14 world-class roller coasters like New Texas Giant and Titan. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest waterpark in North Texas, features more than 40 rides and attractions like Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are the premier destinations for thrilling family fun.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a WarnerMedia, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

DC, a WarnerMedia Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

AQUAMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s21)

