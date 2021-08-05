Eyelit’s Low-Code EquipmentConnect and FactoryConnect Software Deployed by Skyworks Filter Solutions Japan

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eyelit Inc., a manufacturing software provider for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations, announced today that Skyworks Filter Solutions Japan (SFSJ) has successfully deployed Eyelit’s low-code factory automation software. This change enhances operations at SFSJ’s semiconductor fabrication facility in Osaka, Japan.

Eyelit’s software helps operators efficiently manage tools, prevent processing errors, and capture large amounts of data. The first phase of deployment into production is complete. Automation scenarios include both single and batched-lot processing tools, as well as data collection from measurement tools. Eyelit’s software is fully integrated with the existing manufacturing execution systems (MES) and allied manufacturing control systems.

Eyelit’s no-code Scenario Manager is the underlying technology for FactoryConnect. It enables easy configuration and deployment of flexible automation workflows. Eyelit’s EquipmentConnect enables SECS/GEM communications directly with equipment, without the need for third party software, and Eyelit’s FactoryConnect hub orchestrates communications between various factory systems. This eliminates the need for traditional programming of hard-coded integration. These scenarios facilitate dynamic changes, and new versions can be released into production with no downtime.

”Eyelit’s systems integration experience and flexible applications have helped us implement a platform for manufacturing efficiency and continual improvements,” stated Masamichi Arata, Principal Engineer of Manufacturing Automation, Skyworks Filter Solutions Japan. “Great teamwork throughout the project, despite the pandemic, was a key factor for this deployment’s success.”

More than 150 tools, belonging to over 20 different tool types, have already been automated throughout the fabrication facility, and the rest will be rolled out over the next few months. The deployment includes: Eyelit RMS (Recipe Management System), Eyelit QMS (Quality Management System), and Eyelit ADS (Automated Data Services). These modules are used to manage Engineering Change Notifications, tool qualification, reviews, approvals, exception handling, and activation of recipes at the tools with version-controlled uploads and downloads.

“EquipmentConnect and FactoryConnect are low-code platforms that are MES independent, which enables our customers to augment their existing MES systems with our advanced automation technology,” stated Dan Estrada, Eyelit’s Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. “The ability to configure, reuse, and adapt scenarios rather than hard-code integration makes automation easier and more cost-effective to deploy, maintain, upgrade and enhance.”

About Eyelit Inc. (www.eyelit.com)

Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Manufacturing Execution and Quality Management (MES and QMS) solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for the aerospace & defense, electronics, life sciences, medical device, semiconductor, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of manufacturing solutions, including Asset Management (Semi E10, SEMI PV2-0709), Dispatching, Equipment and Factory Integration (Automation), Manufacturing Execution (MES/MOM), Recipe Management, Supply Chain Management, Quality Management (CAPA/OCAP/SPC/APC/RMA), and Business Process Management, that enables its customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes.

With exceptional customer service, Eyelit has time and again proven that superior, innovative technology can increase efficiency and value. More than 50 leading companies, including Atomica, austriamicrosystems, CEA-Leti, eMagin, Enovix, LFoundry, Murata Electronics Oy, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, PerkinElmer, Raytheon Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, TowerJazz, and multiple global 50 companies rely on Eyelit as a trusted software partner. Follow Eyelit on LinkedIn and Twitter.