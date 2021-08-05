Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC and Acadia Healthcare Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Behavioral Health Hospital in Fort Wayne

On August 5, 2021, Joint Venture Partners Lutheran Health Network of Indiana and Acadia Healthcare Joined Local Officials in Breaking Ground on the New Maple Heights Behavioral Health Facility Slated to Open in the First Half of 2022 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. From right to left: Isa Diaz (Acadia Healthcare), John Hollinsworth (Acadia Healthcare), Mark Medley (Lutheran Health Network), Jeffrey Woods (Acadia Healthcare), Mayor Tom Henry (Mayor of Fort Wayne), Commissioner Therese Brown (Allen County Commissioner), Zachary Mocek (Lutheran Health Network). (Photo: Business Wire)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. & FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC and Acadia Healthcare Company today held a groundbreaking ceremony for Maple Heights Behavioral Health, a new 120-bed inpatient behavioral health facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The event occurred on the site of the new facility at the intersection of Washington Center Road and Huguenard Road in Fort Wayne.

Slated to open in the first half of 2022, the facility is a joint venture between Acadia Healthcare, the nation’s largest provider of behavioral health services, and Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC, an affiliate of the Lutheran Health Network. The facility will address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in Fort Wayne and the surrounding counties.

The groundbreaking was honored by the presence of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry; Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown; Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters; and State Representative Denny Zent.

Attendees saw the site of the new hospital and an architectural rendering of the facility, which will provide treatment to adults, seniors, and adolescents who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Event speakers discussed its anticipated impact on the community’s need for additional mental health services. The facility represents an approximately $45 million investment in the community and will offer the full continuum of inpatient and outpatient care.

“The scarcity of mental health resources is a national problem that we also face in northeast Indiana,” said Mark Medley, Regional President and CEO of Lutheran Health Network. “We have placed Maple Heights in an accessible location, and it will provide services and care to those in need of hope and healing.”

“We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to introduce Maple Heights Behavioral Health, an affiliate of Lutheran Health Network, to this community,” said Dr. Jeffrey Woods, Operations Group President for Acadia Healthcare. “We are so proud to become an affiliate of Lutheran Health Network and to work together to address a rising need in this area. Maple Heights will become a strong member of the community, collaborating with all organizations, hospitals and first responders.”

About Lutheran Health Network

The foundation of Lutheran Health Network is built on an experienced team of more than 6,600 employees working together with more than 800 physicians and advanced practice providers. The network’s more than 100 access points in northeastern Indiana include acute care hospitals, specialty hospitals, physician offices, urgent care clinics, and outpatient centers. For more information, visit lutheranhealth.net.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 229 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,100 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.