Dedalus and Rx.Health Announce Partnership to Liberate “Trapped” Healthcare Data and Accelerate Personalized Consumer Engagement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dedalus Group ("Dedalus") one of the largest Healthcare Software companies in the world transforming Healthcare across the whole continuum of care, today announced its strategic partnership in North America with Rx.Health, an AI-based digital health unification and clinical intelligence platform.

The partnership will enable collaboration between Dedalus’ solution, Digital Connect for Health (DC4H) with Rx.Health’s platform that unifies and automates digital health through an EHR connected formulary and 250+ automated digital care pathways. This will bridge the gap between various systems (records and engagement) while generating contextually relevant insights delivered over DTx channels and digital care pathways helping health systems to achieve their goal of personalized consumer engagement while reducing physician burnout.

The initial stage of the partnership will allow stakeholders like Health Systems, Health Plans, and Life Sciences organizations to leverage the combined power of DC4H and Rx.Health to access, cleanse, integrate, ingest, and semantically tag data across clinical and operational systems. And in turn, take these contextual-actionable insights to curate, customized digital care pathways, combining multiple digital therapeutics, automated nudges, devices, and AI from within hospital’s EHR.

As the healthcare industry looks to optimize access and formulate more real-time insights from the vast stores of data and information about their consumers, Dedalus’ DC4H platform stands behind its six pillar FHIR-based data methodology that addresses the ability to integrate and ingest data across disparate applications, link data sets, gain evidence-based insights about populations, and support clinical workflows across organizations to ensure confidence and better informed decisions resulting in better outcomes.

“Dedalus’ vision is one of a digitally-enabled healthcare ecosystem where all stakeholders actively collaborate to personalize care experiences at scale, allowing clinicians to practice at the top of their license and ensuring consumers feel they’re truly being seen,” says Damon Auer, Chief Executive and General Manager of Dedalus North America.

“This partnership uniquely delivers on the promise of personalized consumer engagement while improving the clinician experience using actionable insights from data and accelerates the pace of digital transformation for healthcare stakeholders, and I am very excited about it,” says Vishnu Saxena, Digital General Manager of Dedalus North America.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Dedalus, allowing us to further our commitment to addressing the serious issue of a fragmented digital health ecosystem and physician burnout. By integrating prescription of digital front door, deviceless monitoring and evidence-based digital therapeutics within the EHR, we lift the burden of administrative tasks and automate enterprise-wide digital transformation,” commented Richard Strobridge, Chief Executive Officer, Rx.Health.

ABOUT DEDALUS

Dedalus Group is the leading healthcare and diagnostic software company in the world supporting digital transformation in more than 6,100 hospitals and 5,300 laboratories worldwide, processing more than 330M patient records. The company recently announced the successful acquisition of DXC Technology’s global healthcare information technology business, strengthening its position as a specialist healthcare technology company, with one of the largest digital health research and development teams in the world. For more information, visit www.dedalus.com/na

ABOUT RX.HEALTH

Rx.Health is changing the way providers, payers and pharma think about digital medicine. A spin-out from the Mount Sinai Health System, Rx.Health provides the first EHR-connected digital health prescription platform that enables physicians to prescribe evidence-based mobile health applications, DTx, multi-media education, wearables, and remote monitoring programs to patients at the point of care. For more information, visit www.rx.health