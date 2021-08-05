MAD TASTY Signs Deal With Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to Bring Hemp-Infused Sparkling Water to Markets Nationwide

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAD TASTY, a hemp-infused beverage brand founded by Ryan Tedder, lead singer of OneRepublic and three-time Grammy winning songwriter and producer, announces today its biggest deal yet with leading distributor Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”). Southern Glazer’s is the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol and is now the largest CBD drink wholesaler.

“I am ecstatic about our nationwide distribution deal with Southern Glazer’s,” says MAD TASTY founder, Ryan Tedder. “I created this brand out of a need for something to help my own personal well-being and together with my team we’ve spent over two years on research, testing, and formulation to push for best in class from flavor to branding. Also, being inspired by the Tom’s Shoes business model, MAD TASTY is the only 1-for-1 beverage in the hemp and wellness category. Through our partnership with Drop4Drop, for every can of MAD TASTY sold, we donate the equivalent of 12 oz. of clean drinking water to communities in need by building wells. This landmark deal means hundreds of thousands more people around the globe will have access to clean drinking water as the brand expands distribution. I look forward to seeing how many communities worldwide are impacted in the coming years.”

MAD TASTY saw a 10X increase in June 2021 vs June 2020 and continues to report exponential growth. With the support of Southern Glazer’s, MAD TASTY will roll out in all Southern Glazer’s launch states starting immediately.

“The high-quality formula of MAD TASTY paired with unmatched passion and creativity behind the brand has set us up for success and working with Southern Glazer’s will skyrocket us to new heights,” says Dan Holland, COO for MAD TASTY. “The Hemp/CBD beverage category is poised for tremendous growth and we’re proud to be among the first to market with a sparkling water that ensures an equal dose of broad-spectrum hemp extract in every sip coupled with a great taste and fantastic aroma.”

MAD TASTY is backed by First Beverage Ventures, a growth equity fund dedicated to the beverage space and investor in Essentia Water and Health-Ade Kombucha, and strategic investors such as Blake Mycoskie (founder of Tom’s Shoes), Walter Robb (former CEO of Whole Foods), Aaron Paul (star of Breaking Bad, Westworld, El Camino), and Daniel Sena (Head of Strategic Marketing at Interscope Records).

About MAD TASTY

MAD TASTY was launched in 2019 by Ryan Tedder, lead singer of OneRepublic, when he was searching for the ultimate functional beverage to help him level his mood and maximize his performance after a grueling two years of non-stop touring and promotion. MAD TASTY now consists of two product lines: (1) A clean, restorative, and hydrating sparkling water line infused with 20 MG of broad-spectrum hemp extract, available in four flavors: Watermelon Kiwi, Unicorn Tears, Grapefruit and Yuzu Citrus; (2) A 50 MG broad-spectrum hemp extract Wellness Boost line, available in two flavors: Citrus Elderberry and Mango Ginger.

MAD TASTY is also committed to alleviating the global water crisis and has a foundational partnership with Drop4Drop, an organization that believes everyone, everywhere has the right to clean water. For every ounce of MAD TASTY sold, the brand donates the equivalent amount of clean drinking water through the construction of clean water wells around the world. Learn more at madtasty.com.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

About First Beverage Ventures

First Bev invests in innovative and transformational beverage brands, helping beverage companies grow and stand out in a dynamic and competitive industry. We form true partnerships with our portfolio companies and the entrepreneurs leading them by leveraging both our financial and intellectual capital. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, the First Bev team is made up of entrepreneurial senior beverage executives with decades of collective industry experience. For more information please visit www.firstbev.com.