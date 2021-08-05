Victory Capital Reports Very Strong Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or “the Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“During the second quarter and first half, we generated excellent investment performance for our clients and very strong financial results for our shareholders,” said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “More than 70% of our AUM outperformed respective benchmarks for the 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods, and we recorded the fourth consecutive quarter of revenue and earnings growth, as well as adjusted EBITDA margin of greater than 50%.

“Our organic growth also improved quarter-over-quarter for the fourth quarter in a row reflecting healthy investor demand for our investment products. This led to record high gross sales during the second quarter and resulted in positive long-term net flows.

“Cash flow generated from operations remained robust. The cash dividend increase announced today marks the fifth consecutive quarterly increase and reflects our view of the strength of our business. Over the course of the last five quarters, we have tripled the cash dividend payable to shareholders. At the same time, we still allocated the majority of our excess cash flow to reducing debt as we paid down an additional $57 million of outstanding debt in the quarter. This was 14% more than in the first quarter of the year and resulted in our leverage ratio decreasing to 1.4 times at the end of the quarter.

“Our evaluation of acquisition targets continues and, with the strength of our balance sheet, we are financially well positioned to execute on a strategic transaction.

“We continue to make investments in the areas of technology, data, and distribution which are continuing to yield positive results. As always, serving our clients remains our top priority.”

1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

The table below presents AUM, and certain GAAP and non-GAAP (“adjusted”) financial results. Due to rounding, AUM values and other amounts in this press release may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

(in millions except per share amounts or as otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Assets Under Management(2) Ending $ 161,936 $ 154,331 $ 129,070 $ 161,936 $ 129,070 Average 158,471 151,090 128,927 154,781 136,519 Long-term Flows(3) Long-term Gross $ 9,973 $ 6,726 $ 5,166 $ 16,698 $ 12,439 Long-term Net 302 (983 ) (3,466 ) (681 ) (6,568 ) Money Market/Short-term Flows Money Market/Short-term Gross $ 102 $ 108 $ 4,411 $ 209 $ 12,063 Money Market/Short-term Net (126 ) (191 ) (8,416 ) (317 ) (8,214 ) Total Flows Total Gross $ 10,074 $ 6,833 $ 9,577 $ 16,908 $ 24,502 Total Net 176 (1,174 ) (11,882 ) (998 ) (14,782 ) Consolidated Financial Results (GAAP) Revenue $ 221.9 $ 212.9 $ 181.9 $ 434.9 $ 386.3 Revenue realization (in bps) 56.2 57.2 56.7 56.7 56.9 Operating expenses 126.6 123.2 116.1 249.8 229.9 Income from operations 95.3 89.8 65.8 185.0 156.4 Operating margin 42.9 % 42.1 % 36.2 % 42.5 % 40.5 % Net income 69.3 65.2 44.7 134.5 101.9 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.93 $ 0.88 $ 0.61 $ 1.81 $ 1.38 Cash flow from operations 84.5 79.6 69.0 164.2 120.9 Adjusted Performance Results (Non-GAAP)(1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 112.2 $ 106.8 $ 86.3 $ 219.1 $ 177.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 50.6 % 50.2 % 47.5 % 50.4 % 46.0 % Adjusted net income 80.3 76.7 58.3 157.0 120.0 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets 6.9 6.9 6.7 13.8 13.5 Adjusted net income with tax benefit 87.2 83.6 65.1 170.8 133.5 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.18 $ 1.13 $ 0.89 $ 2.30 $ 1.81

2 The three months ended June 30, 2021 includes $250 million of seed capital that USAA liquidated and $25 million related to Victory’s closure of two mutual funds and an ETF. The three months ended March 31, 2021 includes the transfer in of $547 million of assets associated with the THB Asset Management acquisition, which closed on March 1, 2021.

3 Long-term AUM is defined as total AUM excluding Money Market and Short-term assets.

AUM, Flows and Investment Performance

Victory Capital’s total AUM increased by 4.9%, or $7.6 billion, to $161.9 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $154.3 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to market action and positive net flows, partially offset by liquidated seed capital. Total gross flows reached a record $10.1 billion for the second quarter and $16.9 billion for the year-to-date period. Long-term AUM increased by 5.1%, or $7.7 billion, to $158.7 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $151.0 billion at March 31, 2021. For the second quarter, the Company reported long-term gross flows of $10.0 billion and net long-term inflows of $0.3 billion. For the year-to-date period, the Company reported long-term gross flows of $16.7 billion and net long-term outflows of $0.7 billion.

At June 30, 2021, Victory Capital offered 124 investment strategies through its 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform. The table below presents outperformance against benchmarks by AUM as of June 30, 2021.

Percentage of AUM Outperforming Benchmark Trailing Trailing Trailing Trailing 1-Year 3-Years 5-Years 10-Years 64% 71% 72% 71%

Second Quarter 2021 Compared with First Quarter 2021

Revenue increased 4.2% to $221.9 million, in the second quarter, compared with $212.9 million in the first quarter, primarily due to higher average AUM. GAAP operating margin expanded 80 basis points in the second quarter to 42.9%, up from 42.1% in the first quarter primarily due to seasonally higher compensation and benefit related items in the first quarter. Second quarter GAAP net income increased 6.2% to $69.3 million, up from $65.2 million in the prior quarter. On a per-share basis, GAAP net income increased 5.7% to $0.93 per diluted share in the second quarter, versus $0.88 per diluted share in the first quarter.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 4.3% to $87.2 million in the second quarter, up from $83.6 million in the first quarter. On a per-share basis, adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 4.4% to $1.18 per diluted share in the second quarter, from $1.13 per diluted share in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.1% to $112.2 million in the second quarter, versus $106.8 million in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 40 basis points in the second quarter of 2021 to 50.6% compared with 50.2% in the prior quarter.

Second Quarter 2021 Compared with Second Quarter 2020

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021, rose 22.0% to $221.9 million, compared with $181.9 million in the same quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher average AUM.

Illustrating the inherent operating leverage in the Company’s business model, operating expenses increased just 9.1% to $126.6 million, compared with $116.1 million in last year’s second quarter, reflecting variable operating expenses that rose as a result of the higher average AUM and earnings as well as continued investments to support future growth. Due to this improved operating leverage and a $2.2 million reduction in restructuring and integration costs in the current year, GAAP operating margin expanded 670 basis points to 42.9% in the second quarter, from 36.2% in the same quarter of 2020. GAAP net income rose 54.9% to $69.3 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in the second quarter compared with $44.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit advanced 34.0% to $87.2 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, in the second quarter, compared with $65.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA rose 30.0% to $112.2 million, compared with $86.3 million in last year’s same quarter. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 310 basis points to 50.6% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 47.5% in the same quarter last year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, rose 12.6% to $434.9 million, compared with $386.3 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher average AUM.

Displaying the inherent operating leverage in the Company’s business model, operating expenses increased just 8.7% to $249.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $229.9 million in the same period in 2020, reflecting the Company’s variable operating expenses that rose as a result of the higher average AUM and earnings as well as continued investments to support future growth. GAAP operating margin was 42.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a 200 basis point increase from the 40.5% recorded in the same period in 2020 primarily due to improved operating leverage. GAAP net income rose 32.0% to $134.5 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021 compared with $101.9 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit advanced 27.9% to $170.8 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021, compared with $133.5 million, or $1.81 per diluted share in the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, adjusted EBITDA rose 23.2% to $219.1 million, compared with $177.8 million for the same period in 2020. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 440 basis points to 50.4% in the first six months of 2021, compared with 46.0% in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet / Capital Management

During the second quarter, the Company reduced outstanding debt by an additional $57.0 million. Subsequent to June 30, 2021, the Company reduced outstanding debt by $35.0 million, for a total of $453.8 million, since July 1, 2019.

The 10b-5 plan expired on May 12, 2021 as it reached its authorized share repurchase limit of $15 million. On May 13, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a new 10b-5 plan authorizing the repurchase of up to $15 million of Class A common stock through December 31, 2022. During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 288 thousand shares.

Today, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a $0.15 per share quarterly cash dividend, a 25% increase over the dividend declared in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 10, 2021.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $161.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Investment management fees $ 168,033 $ 160,284 $ 130,032 $ 328,317 $ 276,913 Fund administration and distribution fees 53,871 52,665 51,854 106,536 109,394 Total revenue 221,904 212,949 181,886 434,853 386,307 Expenses Personnel compensation and benefits 57,462 59,006 49,105 116,468 96,676 Distribution and other asset-based expenses 44,223 42,103 41,630 86,326 96,490 General and administrative 13,713 13,310 13,289 27,023 25,177 Depreciation and amortization 4,694 4,385 4,166 9,079 8,216 Change in value of consideration payable for acquisition of business 5,700 2,500 5,300 8,200 (200 ) Acquisition-related costs 422 (164 ) (23 ) 258 (92 ) Restructuring and integration costs 422 2,053 2,605 2,475 3,603 Total operating expenses 126,636 123,193 116,072 249,829 229,870 Income from operations 95,268 89,756 65,814 185,024 156,437 Operating margin 42.9 % 42.1 % 36.2 % 42.5 % 40.5 % Other income (expense) Interest income and other income (expense) 1,932 2,734 2,966 4,666 (1,206 ) Interest expense and other financing costs (6,155 ) (6,845 ) (9,710 ) (13,000 ) (21,118 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment (1,146 ) (2,781 ) 137 (3,927 ) (917 ) Total other expense, net (5,369 ) (6,892 ) (6,607 ) (12,261 ) (23,241 ) Income before income taxes 89,899 82,864 59,207 172,763 133,196 Income tax expense (20,629 ) (17,662 ) (14,487 ) (38,291 ) (31,310 ) Net income $ 69,270 $ 65,202 $ 44,720 $ 134,472 $ 101,886 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.96 $ 0.66 $ 1.98 $ 1.50 Diluted 0.93 0.88 0.61 1.81 1.38 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 67,776 67,761 67,821 67,769 67,806 Diluted 74,166 74,108 73,204 74,155 73,818 Dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.21 $ 0.10

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures1 (unaudited; in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (GAAP) $ 69,270 $ 65,202 $ 44,720 $ 134,472 $ 101,886 Income tax expense (20,629 ) (17,662 ) (14,487 ) (38,291 ) (31,310 ) Income before income taxes $ 89,899 $ 82,864 $ 59,207 $ 172,763 $ 133,196 Interest expense 6,086 7,310 8,267 13,396 18,795 Depreciation 1,524 1,246 746 2,770 1,630 Other business taxes 524 374 219 898 (3,077 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,171 3,138 3,420 6,309 6,586 Stock-based compensation 3,124 4,636 3,068 7,760 8,440 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 6,544 4,389 10,105 10,933 8,563 Debt issuance costs 1,304 2,793 1,312 4,097 3,701 Losses from equity method investments 65 92 — 157 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,241 $ 106,842 $ 86,344 $ 219,083 $ 177,834 Adjusted EBITDA margin 50.6 % 50.2 % 47.5 % 50.4 % 46.0 % Net income (GAAP) $ 69,270 $ 65,202 $ 44,720 $ 134,472 $ 101,886 Adjustment to reflect the operating performance of the Company Other business taxes 524 374 219 898 (3,077 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,171 3,138 3,420 6,309 6,586 Stock-based compensation 3,124 4,636 3,068 7,760 8,440 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 6,544 4,389 10,105 10,933 8,563 Debt issuance costs 1,304 2,793 1,312 4,097 3,701 Tax effect of above adjustments (3,667 ) (3,832 ) (4,531 ) (7,499 ) (6,053 ) Adjusted net income $ 80,270 $ 76,700 $ 58,313 $ 156,970 $ 120,046 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.08 $ 1.03 $ 0.80 $ 2.12 $ 1.63 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets $ 6,918 $ 6,918 $ 6,745 $ 13,836 $ 13,473 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets per diluted share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 Adjusted net income with tax benefit $ 87,188 $ 83,618 $ 65,058 $ 170,806 $ 133,519 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.18 $ 1.13 $ 0.89 $ 2.30 $ 1.81

1 Refer to page 15 for further information regarding the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for shares) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,622 $ 22,744 Receivables 98,684 88,182 Prepaid expenses 6,230 6,082 Investments, at fair value 29,566 23,493 Property and equipment, net 24,290 18,747 Goodwill 404,750 404,750 Other intangible assets, net 1,156,919 1,162,641 Other assets 4,014 4,090 Total assets $ 1,756,075 $ 1,730,729 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 51,153 $ 42,144 Accrued compensation and benefits 38,885 47,278 Consideration payable for acquisition of business 100,700 92,500 Deferred tax liability, net 51,022 37,684 Other liabilities 30,620 34,573 Long-term debt, net1 667,539 769,009 Total liabilities 939,919 1,023,188 Stockholders' equity Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share:

2021 - 400,000,000 shares authorized, 19,816,767 shares issued and 16,059,105 shares

outstanding; 2020 - 400,000,000 shares authorized, 19,388,671 shares issued and 16,205,689

shares outstanding 198 194 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share:

2021 - 200,000,000 shares authorized, 55,782,820 shares issued and 51,761,697

shares outstanding; 2020 - 200,000,000 shares authorized, 54,766,934 shares issued and 51,336,177

shares outstanding 558 548 Additional paid-in capital 659,920 647,602 Class A treasury stock, at cost: 2021 - 3,757,662 shares; 2020 - 3,182,982 shares (63,290 ) (47,844 ) Class B treasury stock, at cost: 2021 - 4,021,123 shares; 2020 - 3,430,757 shares (62,925 ) (47,080 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 351 (7,460 ) Retained earnings 281,344 161,581 Total stockholders' equity 816,156 707,541 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,756,075 $ 1,730,729

1 Balances at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are shown net of unamortized loan discount and debt issuance costs in the amount of $13.7 million and $19.2 million, respectively. The gross amount of the debt outstanding was $681.2 million as of June 30, 2021 and $788.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management (unaudited; in millions except for percentages) For the Three Months Ended % Change from June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Beginning assets under management $ 154,331 $ 147,241 $ 123,779 5 % 25 % Gross client cash inflows 10,074 6,833 9,577 47 % 5 % Gross client cash outflows (9,898 ) (8,007 ) (21,459 ) 24 % -54 % Net client cash flows 176 (1,174 ) (11,882 ) N/A N/A Market appreciation (depreciation) 7,703 7,718 17,173 0 % -55 % Acquired assets / Net transfers1 (275 ) 547 — N/A N/A Ending assets under management 161,936 154,331 129,070 5 % 25 % Average assets under management 158,471 151,090 128,927 5 % 23 % For the Six Months Ended % Change from June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2020 Beginning assets under management $ 147,241 $ 151,832 -3 % Gross client cash inflows 16,908 24,502 -31 % Gross client cash outflows (17,906 ) (39,284 ) -54 % Net client cash flows (998 ) (14,782 ) -93 % Market appreciation (depreciation) 15,421 (7,979 ) N/A Acquired assets / Net transfers2 272 — N/A Ending assets under management 161,936 129,070 25 % Average assets under management 154,781 136,519 13 %

1 The three months ended June 30, 2021 includes $250 million of seed capital that USAA liquidated and $25 million related to Victory’s closure of two mutual funds and an ETF. The three months ended March 31, 2021 includes the transfer in of $547 million of assets associated with the THB Asset Management acquisition, which closed on March 1, 2021.

2 The six months ended June 30, 2021 includes the transfer in of $547 million of assets associated with the THB Asset Management acquisition, which closed on March 1, 2021 partially offset by $250 million of seed capital that USAA liquidated and $25 million related to Victory’s closure of two mutual funds and an ETF.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Asset Class Global / U.S. Mid U.S. Small Fixed U.S. Large Non-U.S. Total Money Market / Cap Equity Cap Equity Income Cap Equity Equity Solutions Other Long-term Short-term Total June 30, 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 29,156 $ 20,230 $ 36,776 $ 14,448 $ 14,652 $ 35,356 $ 341 $ 150,958 $ 3,373 $ 154,331 Gross client cash inflows 1,412 1,238 1,750 91 1,072 4,370 40 9,973 102 10,074 Gross client cash outflows (1,940 ) (1,428 ) (2,949 ) (407 ) (541 ) (2,380 ) (27 ) (9,671 ) (228 ) (9,898 ) Net client cash flows (527 ) (190 ) (1,200 ) (316 ) 531 1,991 13 302 (126 ) 176 Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,745 616 677 1,253 928 2,419 62 7,700 3 7,703 Acquired assets / Net transfers1 (33 ) (39 ) 156 (101 ) (180 ) (126 ) 44 (278 ) 3 (275 ) Ending assets under management $ 30,340 $ 20,617 $ 36,410 $ 15,284 $ 15,931 $ 39,640 $ 460 $ 158,682 $ 3,254 $ 161,936 March 31, 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 26,230 $ 18,368 $ 36,599 $ 14,230 $ 13,982 $ 34,041 $ 257 $ 143,706 $ 3,534 $ 147,241 Gross client cash inflows 1,741 1,072 2,024 98 593 1,143 55 6,726 108 6,833 Gross client cash outflows (1,854 ) (1,696 ) (1,701 ) (432 ) (648 ) (1,350 ) (28 ) (7,709 ) (299 ) (8,007 ) Net client cash flows (112 ) (624 ) 323 (334 ) (55 ) (207 ) 27 (983 ) (191 ) (1,174 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 3,032 2,024 (219 ) 604 700 1,521 57 7,720 (2 ) 7,718 Acquired assets / Net transfers2 6 461 73 (52 ) 25 1 — 515 32 547 Ending assets under management $ 29,156 $ 20,230 $ 36,776 $ 14,448 $ 14,652 $ 35,356 $ 341 $ 150,958 $ 3,373 $ 154,331 June 30, 2020 Beginning assets under management $ 18,622 $ 11,885 $ 35,402 $ 10,703 $ 9,372 $ 25,526 $ 140 $ 111,650 $ 12,129 $ 123,779 Gross client cash inflows 943 997 1,498 216 436 1,067 10 5,166 4,411 9,577 Gross client cash outflows (1,511 ) (1,393 ) (2,775 ) (599 ) (575 ) (1,767 ) (12 ) (8,632 ) (12,826 ) (21,459 ) Net client cash flows (568 ) (396 ) (1,278 ) (383 ) (138 ) (700 ) (3 ) (3,466 ) (8,416 ) (11,882 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 4,428 2,592 1,503 2,207 1,898 4,479 55 17,159 14 17,173 Acquired assets / Net transfers 2 2 (4 ) (2 ) (1 ) — 3 — — — Ending assets under management $ 22,483 $ 14,083 $ 35,622 $ 12,524 $ 11,130 $ 29,305 $ 195 $ 125,343 $ 3,727 $ 129,070

1 The three months ended June 30, 2021 includes $250 million of seed capital that USAA liquidated and $25 million related to Victory’s closure of two mutual funds and an ETF.

2 The three months ended March 31, 2021 includes the transfer in of $547 million of assets associated with the THB Asset Management acquisition, which closed on March 1, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Six Months Ended By Asset Class Global / U.S. Mid U.S. Small Fixed U.S. Large Non-U.S. Total Money Market / Cap Equity Cap Equity Income Cap Equity Equity Solutions Other Long-term Short-term Total June 30, 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 26,230 $ 18,368 $ 36,599 $ 14,230 $ 13,982 $ 34,041 $ 257 $ 143,706 $ 3,534 $ 147,241 Gross client cash inflows 3,154 2,310 3,774 189 1,664 5,513 95 16,698 209 16,908 Gross client cash outflows (3,794 ) (3,124 ) (4,651 ) (839 ) (1,188 ) (3,729 ) (55 ) (17,379 ) (526 ) (17,906 ) Net client cash flows (640 ) (814 ) (877 ) (650 ) 476 1,784 40 (681 ) (317 ) (998 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 4,777 2,641 458 1,857 1,628 3,940 119 15,420 1 15,421 Acquired assets / Net transfers1 (27 ) 423 229 (152 ) (155 ) (125 ) 44 236 36 272 Ending assets under management $ 30,340 $ 20,617 $ 36,410 $ 15,284 $ 15,931 $ 39,640 $ 460 $ 158,682 $ 3,254 $ 161,936 June 30, 2020 Beginning assets under management $ 26,347 $ 17,346 $ 37,973 $ 14,091 $ 12,603 $ 31,649 $ 236 $ 140,245 $ 11,587 $ 151,832 Gross client cash inflows 2,416 2,230 3,449 454 1,107 2,762 21 12,439 12,063 24,502 Gross client cash outflows (3,776 ) (2,703 ) (5,665 ) (1,406 ) (1,259 ) (4,161 ) (36 ) (19,007 ) (20,277 ) (39,284 ) Net client cash flows (1,360 ) (473 ) (2,217 ) (952 ) (152 ) (1,399 ) (15 ) (6,568 ) (8,214 ) (14,782 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (2,479 ) (2,733 ) 142 (621 ) (1,347 ) (956 ) (32 ) (8,027 ) 48 (7,979 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers (25 ) (57 ) (276 ) 7 26 12 6 (307 ) 307 — Ending assets under management $ 22,483 $ 14,083 $ 35,622 $ 12,524 $ 11,130 $ 29,305 $ 195 $ 125,343 $ 3,727 $ 129,070

1 The six months ended June 30, 2021 includes the transfer in of $547 million of assets associated with the THB Asset Management acquisition, which closed on March 1, 2021 partially offset by $250 million of seed capital that USAA liquidated and $25 million related to Victory’s closure of two mutual funds and an ETF.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts Mutual and Other Funds1 ETFs2 Vehicles3 Total June 30, 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 117,830 $ 4,441 $ 32,061 $ 154,331 Gross client cash inflows 5,060 239 4,775 10,074 Gross client cash outflows (5,376 ) (169 ) (4,353 ) (9,898 ) Net client cash flows (317 ) 70 423 176 Market appreciation (depreciation) 5,879 218 1,606 7,703 Acquired assets / Net transfers4 (229 ) (375 ) 329 (275 ) Ending assets under management $ 123,164 $ 4,354 $ 34,418 $ 161,936 March 31, 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 112,998 $ 3,976 $ 30,267 $ 147,241 Gross client cash inflows 5,465 240 1,128 6,833 Gross client cash outflows (6,293 ) (117 ) (1,598 ) (8,007 ) Net client cash flows (828 ) 123 (469 ) (1,174 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 5,575 343 1,801 7,718 Acquired assets / Net transfers5 85 — 462 547 Ending assets under management $ 117,830 $ 4,441 $ 32,061 $ 154,331 June 30, 2020 Beginning assets under management $ 98,305 $ 3,177 $ 22,296 $ 123,779 Gross client cash inflows 8,621 90 866 9,577 Gross client cash outflows (19,726 ) (214 ) (1,519 ) (21,459 ) Net client cash flows (11,104 ) (124 ) (653 ) (11,882 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 13,229 409 3,535 17,173 Acquired assets / Net transfers — — — — Ending assets under management $ 100,430 $ 3,462 $ 25,179 $ 129,070

1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

2 Excludes assets managed for other proprietary product (i.e. funds of funds) in order to adjust for double counting.

3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4 The three months ended June 30, 2021 includes $250 million of seed capital that USAA liquidated and $25 million related to Victory’s closure of two mutual funds and an ETF.

5 The three months ended March 31, 2021 includes the transfer in of $547 million of assets associated with the THB Asset Management acquisition, which closed on March 1, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Six Months Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts Mutual and Other Funds1 ETFs2 Vehicles3 Total June 30, 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 112,998 $ 3,976 $ 30,267 $ 147,241 Gross client cash inflows 10,525 479 5,904 16,908 Gross client cash outflows (11,669 ) (286 ) (5,950 ) (17,906 ) Net client cash flows (1,145 ) 193 (46 ) (998 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 11,454 561 3,406 15,421 Acquired assets / Net transfers4 (144 ) (375 ) 791 272 Ending assets under management $ 123,164 $ 4,354 $ 34,418 $ 161,936 June 30, 2020 Beginning assets under management $ 118,605 $ 4,213 $ 29,014 $ 151,832 Gross client cash inflows 22,366 345 1,790 24,502 Gross client cash outflows (35,357 ) (675 ) (3,252 ) (39,284 ) Net client cash flows (12,990 ) (330 ) (1,462 ) (14,782 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (5,185 ) (421 ) (2,374 ) (7,979 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers — — — — Ending assets under management $ 100,430 $ 3,462 $ 25,179 $ 129,070

1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

2 Excludes assets managed for other proprietary product (i.e. funds of funds) in order to adjust for double counting.

3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4 The six months ended June 30, 2021 includes the transfer in of $547 million of assets associated with the THB Asset Management acquisition, which closed on March 1, 2021 partially offset by $250 million of seed capital that USAA liquidated and $25 million related to Victory’s closure of two mutual funds and an ETF.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Victory Capital uses non-GAAP financial measures referred to as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to measure the operating profitability of the Company. These measures eliminate the impact of one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration costs and demonstrate the ongoing operating earnings metrics of the Company. The Company has included these non-GAAP measures to provide investors with the same financial metrics used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, are:

Adding back income tax expense;

Adding back interest paid on debt and other financing costs, net of interest income;

Adding back depreciation on property and equipment;

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Adjusting for earnings/losses on equity method investments.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted Net Income, as applicable, are:

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of any equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Subtracting an estimate of income tax expense applied to the sum of the adjustments above.

Tax Benefit of Goodwill and Acquired Intangible Assets

Due to Victory Capital’s acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets and goodwill provide it with additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit of goodwill and intangible assets represent the tax benefits associated with deductions allowed for intangible assets and goodwill generated from prior acquisitions in which the Company received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets and goodwill may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. The tax benefit from amortization on these assets is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for all acquired intangible assets with a step-up in tax basis.