13th Floor Entertainment Group Brings Haunted House Thrills to The Old Joliet Haunted Prison

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The innovators of national haunted attractions, 13th Floor Entertainment Group, will breathe life back into the old prison outside of Chicago this fall with the debut of The Old Joliet Haunted Prison hauntedprison.com. Opening to the public on September 18, 2021, for the Halloween season, this will be Chicagoland’s first and only haunted house inside a real abandoned prison.

Originally built as a women’s prison in 1896, The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is located in the annex building at 401 Woodruff Road in Joliet, Illinois. The famed, long-abandoned prison has been referenced in numerous television, film, literature, and musical works. It is purportedly haunted and closed its doors in 2002. This fall, the grounds and interior of the prison will be transformed into a breathtaking haunted house.

To celebrate its opening, The Old Joliet Haunted Prison will giveaway five keys to the prison gates to allow a lifetime pass to the Haunted Prison. To enter, join the Haunted Prison family and sign up to receive access to $13.99 tickets at hauntedprison.com/presale; follow the Haunted Prison on Instagram at www.instagram.com/hauntedprison/; tag a friend on a Haunted Prison giveaway post. The five winners will be announced on August 17, 2021.

