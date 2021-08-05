Future Today Partners With K-City Gaming to Co-Produce Olympics-Inspired Series Exclusively for Happykids

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multichannel streaming leader, Future Today, has announced a new partnership with K-City Gaming to co-produce an Olympics-inspired series exclusively for Happykids. The new series, titled K-City Family Olympics, is now available to stream entirely free on nearly every major streaming platform, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Comcast, Cox, Vizio and more.

This is the latest of several new co-productions from Future Today, with the company continuing to expand on delivering original and exclusive content to its growing audience.

“K-City Gaming has something for everyone; it’s all about kids-centric and family-friendly entertainment that audiences of all ages can enjoy. They’re an ideal partner for creating content that aligns perfectly with Happykids, and that we know our audience will enjoy,” said David DiLorenzo, SVP of Kids and Family, Future Today.

The new, multi-episode series captures the excitement and spirit of the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, following the K-City family as they compete in various Olympic events, including swimming, track and field, martial arts, surfing, archery and more, and features content based on popular video games from Roblox, Nintendo and Sega.

Featured gaming video content includes videos from various platforms, including Roblox Epic MiniGames, Roblox: Olympic Games, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Nintendo Switch) and the Official Sega Tokyo 2020 Olympics Video Game.

“Future Today fast-rising leader in kids programming, and producing content exclusively for HappyKids, a premiere destination for kids entertainment, couldn’t be more exciting or fulfilling,” said Michael McFatridge of K-City Gaming. “Our partnership has allowed us to create a one-of-a-kind series we know our fans will love, while also introducing K-City to new and adoring audiences around the world.”

The launch of the new series continues to build on the explosive growth recently experienced by Future Today. In the past quarter, Future Today’s viewership has grown by over 28% year over year, with over 13 million monthly users streaming more than 55 million hours of content in May 2021 alone.

Future Today delivers content to more than 100 million US households and has become one of the largest publishers of family-friendly content on streaming platforms, with a portfolio of over 150 apps and channels dedicated to the genre and over 225,000 movies, TV shows, lifestyle and educational videos. The company’s Channels–as-a-Service technology stack helps content owners, video distributors and advertisers deliver a superior OTT experience for viewers, while driving new viewership, more engaged audiences and increased ad revenue.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – FilmRise, Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here.

About K-City Gaming

K-City Gaming is a new Channel by KidCity Family, featuring sports and battle games that we love to play as a family - like Madden NFL, NBA 2k, and more! Our family strives to model a fun, joyful home that loves Jesus and each other with everything we've got. K-City Gaming content is designed for the whole family.