EchoNous Partners with Us2.ai for Machine Learning-enabled Analysis of Heart Scans

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EchoNous, the leader in ultra-portable, AI-guided point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) tools and software, announced that the company has partnered with Singapore-based Us2.ai, developers of machine learning-driven software that automates the analyses of echocardiographic imagery and measurements. Us2.ai’s technology received FDA approval on July 27, 2021.

Us2.ai’s software is being integrated into EchoNous’s Kosmos Platform, enabling automated analysis of heart structures that are scanned with Kosmos; saving work flow time and improving accuracy. In addition to its cloud-based platform, Us2.ai will offer an optional on-premises, server-based solution for users that require localized data storage and/or must remain within HIPAA guidance.

The combination of Kosmos’ new category of ultra-portable diagnostic-grade ultrasound tool and Us2.ai’s rapid, fully automated analysis will offer cardiologists the most powerful diagnostic “power tool” ever created for the hand-carried POCUS market. The Us2.ai partnership with EchoNous is exclusive – Kosmos will be the only device in its size category to carry the software.

Kosmos is the only handheld ultra-mobile tool offering diagnostic grade imaging with continuous-wave Doppler capability. Kosmos’ AI-driven system enables automated assessment of systolic heart function at bedside and is the only “hybrid” device in its category to provide diagnostic-quality scans while also meeting HIPAA requirements for data collection, storage, and transmission. Kosmos is rapidly emerging as a tool of choice for cardiologists and critical care medicine.

“Heart disease is the #1 killer worldwide and our team is razor-focused on developing tools that help doctors make heart diagnoses faster, earlier, and more accurately; ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes,” said Dr. Carolyn Lam, Us2.ai Co-Founder, cardiologist at the National Heart Centre of Singapore, Professor at Duke-National University of Singapore. “By integrating our software into EchoNous’ devices, we’re combining our AI-driven analysis with Kosmos’ superior imaging quality and mobility. Physicians will have speed and accuracy at their fingertips and, together, we’ll fundamentally change Cardiology for the better.”

“Dr. Lam and the team at Us2.ai have created something truly revolutionary – the ability to automate echocardiographic data interpretation and help physicians arrive at the correct diagnosis in mere minutes,” added Kevin Goodwin, CEO of EchoNous. “By entering into this partnership, we are taking a big next step to push the game of managing this disease process further ahead than ever before. Their software’s groundbreaking analytics – alongside our industry-leading imaging technology – now officially push the boundaries and move the frontier forward for cardiology.”

About EchoNous

Founded in 2016, EchoNous develops industry-leading, intelligent POCUS tools that help medical professionals solve common everyday problems in healthcare. Its flagship device, Kosmos, offers diagnostic-quality heart, lung, and abdominal scans in a handheld tool. The product offers ultrasound, ECG, color pulsed-wave and continuous-wave Doppler capabilities, acts as a digital stethoscope, and provides AI-guided cardiac scanning – an industry first in a single device. Learn more at www.echonous.com.

About Us2.ai

Us2.ai uses machine learning to automate the fight against heart disease. The company’s software tools improve cardiovascular research and the performance of clinical trials using echocardiography, the safest and most common cardiac imaging modality. Us2.ai connects institutions and imaging labs around the world on a platform of ready to use automation tools for view classification, segmentation and federated learning across diverse, anonymous patient and disease cohorts. Us2.ai was formerly known as eko.ai.