Lubrizol Announces Partnership With Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. for Manufacturing and Sale of Corzan® CPVC Material & Piping Solutions in India

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc., inventors and the largest manufacturers of CPVC compound worldwide, and Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd., today signed a definitive agreement of Corzan® CPVC Processor for the manufacturing and sale of Corzan® CPVC Material and Piping solutions in India. With this collaboration, Lubrizol will broaden its product offerings in the Indian industrial piping sector and will strengthen the position of Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd in the industrial piping systems in India.

Corzan® CPVC will be available across India through Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. starting September 2021.

Lubrizol is a pioneer in CPVC piping technology and its Corzan® CPVC has a long history of withstanding high pressures and corrosive chemicals. Corzan® CPVC is known for its reliability, consistency, efficiency, and productivity without disruptions. It is mainly used for transporting chemicals, industrial water treatment, mineral processing, and oil & gas applications. Corzan® CPVC is recyclable and is used again as an additive in other vinyl compounds in line with Lubrizol’s sustainability goals of Move Cleaner, Create Smarter, Live Better.

“Precisely engineered and real world tested, Corzan® CPVC technology embodies the highest standard of product quality and performance when a long, reliable service life is essential. We are excited to share that Corzan® CPVC Material and Piping solutions will be launched in India with a new, globally refreshed brand identity that will be visible through a reimagined font and innovative companion icon design. Our new branding embodies that precision, innovation, and reliability. India’s industrial engineers, consultants and clients have been reassured by Corzan® CPVC’s higher performance which meets global standards and ensures peace of mind for customers,” said Michael Fornes, Global Director - TempRite® Engineered Polymers on the announcement.

Commenting on the collaboration, Scott Mold, General Manager - TempRite® Engineered Polymers, “I am excited for our expanded partnership with Prince Pipes to launch Corzan® CPVC material and piping solutions in India. It further supports Lubrizol’s long history and commitment to the Indian market and aligns with India’s “Make in India” initiative. Together with Prince Pipes and Fittings leadership, I am confident this partnership will prosper and deliver the highest standard of quality and performance to the Indian industrial market.”

Commenting on the collaboration Mr. Nihar Chheda, VP, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited, said, “We are delighted to associate with Lubrizol once again. Prince Pipes is not about creating products that are different but providing solutions that make a difference. We have driven change in the industry by replacing conventional products, with high-performance user-friendly solutions. The Indian Industrial piping market has huge potential of ~INR. 160 billion. This is today dominated by the conventional MSRL pipes and low adoption of CPVC, which is majorly used only for domestic applications. Whereas globally, Corzan® CPVC pipes are well accepted for Industrial applications. This association strengthens Prince Pipes’ portfolio of existing range of industrial solutions. Prince OneFit with Corzan® CPVC Technology will solve corrosion issues while decreasing the downtime enabling continuous production. This reflects our strong intent to continue to drive high-impact change for higher value creation.”

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, leverages its unmatched science to unlock immense possibilities at the molecular level, driving sustainable and measurable results to help the world Move Cleaner, Create Smarter and Live Better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol owns and operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com | www.corzan.com/en-in | Toll Free 18001021520

About Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.

Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) (NSE: PRINCEPIPE I BSE: 542907) is one of India’s largest integrated piping solutions & multi polymer manufacturer, based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Incorporated in 1987, Prince is one of the fastest growing companies in the Indian pipes and fittings industry. Over 3 decades, the company has been engaged in the manufacturing of polymer piping solutions in four types of polymers - CPVC, UPVC, HDPE, PPR. In August 2020, the Company announced its association with Lubrizol - inventors and largest manufacturers of CPVC compounds worldwide, headquartered in the United States; and thereafter launched Prince Flowguard Plus CPVC plumbing systems.