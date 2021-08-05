Union Home Mortgage Backs the Buckeyes as Official Home Lending Sponsor of Ohio State Athletics

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Union Home Mortgage (UHM) announced today it has been named “Official Home Lending Sponsor of Ohio State Athletics” in what marks a first-of-its-kind relationship for the company. The arrangement provides a unique opportunity for Union Home Mortgage to further its commitment to the community in its home state, while at the same time, support the overarching athletics programming at Ohio State.

In addition to its exclusive designation, Union Home Mortgage will receive significant exposure and brand visibility across a variety of Ohio State Athletics’ media platforms and venues, such as statewide network radio broadcast exposure in both football and men’s basketball broadcasts, prominent LED signage positions in both Ohio Stadium and The Schottenstein Center and unique social media campaigns. Additionally, the Northeast Ohio company will be presenting sponsor of the Buckeyes’ annual football Spring Game each year of the agreement.

“We are proud to be based in OH-IO and excited to be official backers of Buckeye athletics,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “We believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which we live and work, and we felt this was a natural fit for us to show our commitment to Columbus and our Buckeye spirit.”

The Buckeyes now join a distinct collection of UHM affiliations in Ohio, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Marathon. The company is committed to its community and its partners (employees), as evidenced by UHM being named one of the region’s top workplaces by The Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com for seven consecutive years. The company was also ranked #1 in the Top Workplaces USA 2021 list among companies with 1,000 to 2,499 employees.

The multi-year sponsorship with Union Home Mortgage was secured on behalf of the university by Ohio State Sports Properties, the Buckeyes’ multimedia rightsholder, and locally based LEARFIELD team dedicated to serving Ohio State Athletics.

“The passion of college sports is undeniable. We’re proud to have the opportunity to work with Union Home Mortgage and align their brand with that of the incredible Ohio State fanbase and community,” said Ohio State Sports Properties Vice President and General Manager Todd Knisley. “We’re grateful for their support of the university’s athletics programming. The heightened energy surrounding the start of the upcoming season is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, following 2020.”

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For seven consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

About Ohio State Sports Properties

Ohio State Sports Properties oversees the comprehensive athletics multimedia rights relationship with the university’s athletics administration and works with local, regional and national brands wanting to align with the Buckeyes. This team operates within LEARFIELD, a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.