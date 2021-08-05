JCPenney Rings in New School Year with Style, Value, and Incredible Savings

JCPenney has activewear to help the whole family get off to a great start this school year, including the newest addition of Reebok® along with the Company’s exclusive brand, Xersion®, and national favorites Champion®, Puma®, and Fila®. (Photo: Business Wire)

All kids make the future bright, so JCPenney’s new Thereabouts™ private brand celebrates every size, shape, ability, and personality, while keeping them looking and feeling great! The Thereabouts line runs from 2T–22, including plus and husky, and is JCPenney’s most inclusive line yet with adaptive apparel features. (Photo: Business Wire)

JCPenney has been a leading destination for back-to-school shopping for decades, and this year is no different. From the basics and on-trend seasonal must-haves to nearly 1,000 styles of denim, JCPenney has everything students of all ages need to tackle the school year. (Photo: Business Wire)

JCPenney has been a leading destination for back-to-school shopping for decades, and this year is no different. From the basics and on-trend seasonal must-haves to nearly 1,000 styles of denim, JCPenney has everything students of all ages need to tackle the school year. (Photo: Business Wire)

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As summer vacations draw to a close and families gear up for another school year, JCPenney is the one-stop-spot for back-to-school essentials. From first-day fashion to dorm must-haves, JCPenney has everything students of all ages need to tackle the school year with confidence. Back-to-school shopping is a breeze with convenient shopping options in store, on jcp.com, and through fast, free Curbside Pickup. Parents will be pleased to stretch their back-to-school budget further with savings events throughout the season, and special deals through JCPenney Salon and JCPenney Optical for the whole family.

First-Class Looks

A new school year represents a fresh start for teens and kids to create their personal style. Whether in kindergarten or on a college campus, JCPenney has all the must-haves of the season at incredible value:

Totally on trend: Whether you’re learning at home or in the classroom, JCPenney’s got you covered with a seasonal mix of wardrobe essentials – like a 90s inspired oversized fleece, graphic tees, knits, loose denim, and much more.

Whether you’re learning at home or in the classroom, JCPenney’s got you covered with a seasonal mix of wardrobe essentials – like a 90s inspired oversized fleece, graphic tees, knits, loose denim, and much more. Denim destination: A large assortment of Levi’s ® , a.n.a a new approach ® , Arizona Jean Co. ® , and Thereabouts™ kids apparel, makes JCPenney a one-stop-shop for the latest denim fits.

A large assortment of Levi’s , a.n.a a new approach , Arizona Jean Co. , and Thereabouts™ kids apparel, makes JCPenney a one-stop-shop for the latest denim fits. All the right moves: JCPenney is excited to announce Reebok ® has joined our bench of activewear brands including the Company’s exclusive brand, Xersion ® , and national favorites Champion ® , Puma ® , and Fila ® .

JCPenney is excited to announce Reebok has joined our bench of activewear brands including the Company’s exclusive brand, Xersion , and national favorites Champion , Puma , and Fila . Best foot forward: JCPenney has a variety of sandals, sneakers, and slides to help you kick your style up a notch.

JCPenney has a variety of sandals, sneakers, and slides to help you kick your style up a notch. Back to the basics: Stock up on essentials—from underwear to socks to sports bras and T-shirts—to wear all school-day long.

Stock up on essentials—from underwear to socks to sports bras and T-shirts—to wear all school-day long. Deck out your dorm or apartment: Define your personal space with fresh bedding, bath, and décor from the recently redefined Home Expressions ® collection; plus, furniture and storage for the perfect study spot. Don’t forget towels, rugs, and kitchen necessities—like an Igloo ® mini fridge or a Keurig ® coffee maker.

Define your personal space with fresh bedding, bath, and décor from the recently redefined Home Expressions collection; plus, furniture and storage for the perfect study spot. Don’t forget towels, rugs, and kitchen necessities—like an Igloo mini fridge or a Keurig coffee maker. Complete the look: Now through Sept. 18, JCPenney is offering $12 kid’s haircuts for students in grades K-6, at the JCPenney Salon. Plus, any parent or guardian of a child receiving a haircut with receive 50% off a haircut for themself.

Now through Sept. 18, JCPenney is offering $12 kid’s haircuts for students in grades K-6, at the JCPenney Salon. Plus, any parent or guardian of a child receiving a haircut with receive 50% off a haircut for themself. Fresh specs: JCPenney Optical offers eyewear deals for the whole family, including $39.99 for single pair of eyeglasses, or $69.99 for two pairs of eyeglasses, now through Sept. 15.

Best-in-Class Savings

Quality and style at incredible value is what JCPenney is known for, and the back-to-school season is no different with savings opportunities all season starting with the Mystery Sale. From Aug. 5-8, customers will have a chance to save an extra 30%, 40%, or 50% with a peel-an-reveal coupon in stores, or 30% off at the Company’s flagship store, jcp.com.

The Mystery Sale complements several statewide tax-free weekend events in Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia, also happening Aug 6-8. JCPenney is giving customers more time to shop with extended store hours at all locations from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Aug. 6-7 and Aug. 13-14, as well as throughout the season at select locations. Stores with tax-free events will have special, extended hours throughout the weekend. Find hours for your local store at jcp.com.

Need a break from back-to-school shopping? To help make the in-store experience even more fun for kids, JCPenney is welcoming live, in-person Kids Zone activities to all stores, pending state and local mandates on Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. Kids Zone is a monthly, free in-store event where kids, along with their parents, create a fun activity or craft. Plus, parents get an extra 10% off coupon to shop one day only which can be combined with other offers to boost savings. Learn more about JCPenney’s upcoming Kids Zone events.

Investing in Local Communities

JCPenney is passionate about helping to close the opportunity gap for students in under-resourced communities. That’s why JCPenney and the JCPenney Communities Foundation are investing $1.5 million this back-to-school season in local nonprofits who are working to give students the tools for success.

The JCPenney Leader Grant program offers each of our stores an opportunity to provide a grant to a local nonprofit organization working to close the opportunity gap. The program is supported with Round Up donations—when customers round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar at checkout in store or online, the JCPenney Communities Foundation invests 100% of donations to nonprofits working to close the opportunity gap in local store communities.

JCPenney is also partnering with Communities In Schools® (CIS™) to help the estimated 3 million students who have not attended school since the mass shutdowns during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic get back on track for graduation. Now through Aug. 12, JCPenney will donate $1 for every Thereabouts™ kids apparel item sold in store or online, up to $100,000, to Communities In Schools to fund programming that empowers students to stay in school and achieve in life.

In addition, a Dallas CIS site will be one of three stops on JCPenney’s multi-city Thereabouts Fashion Field Day mobile tour throughout Texas. After kicking off in Dallas, the tour will travel to Houston on Aug. 22 and McAllen on Sept. 4. Families will be invited to participate in pop-up field day events filled with games and entertainment as they explore the new, fully inclusive Thereabouts collection and create lasting memories.

JCPenney Corporate Communications

jcpnews@jcp.com

About JCPenney

JCPenney proudly serves customers at more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico and at the Company’s flagship store, jcp.com. JCPenney is one of the nation’s largest retailers of apparel, home, jewelry, and beauty merchandise with a growing portfolio of private and national brands. Guided by the Golden Rule, JCPenney employs more than 50,000 associates worldwide and has served customers for over 119 years, playing a vital role in the communities it serves. For additional information, please visit jcp.com and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.