Alchemista Provides Luxury Amenities to Washington, D.C. Residential Properties

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alchemista, the original premium curator of food, beverage, and lifestyle brands, today announced it is deploying The Locket by Alchemista -- a high-tech modular marketplace that provides bespoke lifestyle, pet, and fitness products on-demand -- within the Washington, D.C. market. Two of the first deployments are at e-lofts in Alexandria, Virginia and Legacy West End in Washington, D.C. Both properties are managed by Avenue5 Residential, a multifamily management company.

Alchemista’s work with properties like e-lofts and Legacy West End gives residents access to tailored, luxe finds without having to leave home. The Locket by Alchemista features inspired provisions designed to elevate each location. For example, at e-lofts, The Locket is available at the fitness center, providing high-end organic energy drinks, protein shakes, and even specialty hydrogenated water to enhance athletic performance. At the e-lofts Pet Spa, a highly popular amenity for pet lovers, The Locket offers natural pet shampoo, treats, and luxe grooming supplies. Additionally, CBD products are available through Alchemista’s partnership with cbdMD.

“The Locket by Alchemista allows us to deliver a more exclusive experience for residents at our East Coast properties under management, as it provides our discerning residents access to unique, carefully curated products that they may not find elsewhere,” said Dave Ohlrich, executive vice president at Avenue5 Residential, a third-party multifamily property management firm overseeing more than 3,400 units in the region.

Alchemista acts as a conduit and partner for creators, artisans, makers, and designers by sourcing only the finest flavors and coolest finds from up-and-coming brands. In addition, Alchemista manages the entire process from start to finish, so there’s no significant integration, design or supply chain issues, or concerns for property teams.

“Working with Avenue5 and the property teams at both e-lofts and Legacy West End is amazing and lets us offer new and personalized experiences to more residents in the D.C. area,” said Alchemista CEO, Christine Marcus. “We love working with incredible brands to bring the most sought-after products to people. And, we do this without any heavy lifting on the property’s part - we provide everything from end-to-end, so property teams can focus on best serving their residents versus rolling out new amenities.”

The Locket by Alchemista reimagines modern luxury amenities for residential properties, workplaces, and universities, offering a contactless user experience with masterful brand merchandising and a polished aesthetic that enhances any location or building. In addition, Alchemista provides complete end-to-end logistics management via The Locket’s patent-pending software platform and technology. Alchemista manages everything from brand engagement and content marketing to locker fulfillment and software updates to advanced data analytics and reporting. For more information, visit shopthelocket.com.

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5, a multifamily property management services firm, oversees more than 400 multifamily and single family rental properties and 80,000 units in 13 states and Washington, DC. The company is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. In addition, Avenue5’s local experts are based in key markets including Northern California, Los Angeles, San Diego, Reno, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, Denver, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Baltimore, and Charlotte. Avenue5 employs more than 2,000 associates nationwide. www.avenue5.com

About Alchemista

Alchemista is the original premium curator of food, beverage, and lifestyle brands. For discerning buyers who crave convenience but demand quality, Alchemista is a purveyor of all things delightful and delicious — creating a community of enthusiasts by bringing the finest food, beverages, and retail goods through its on-demand modular marketplace, The Locket.

Tastefully tailored to answer and anticipate the wants and needs of modern consumers, The Locket by Alchemista is an amenity in every sense of the word — leveraging a patent-pending platform to provide tech-enabled access to lifestyle offerings in residential buildings, offices, and destinations around the world.