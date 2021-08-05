Lubrizol and Submer Partner to Offer Holistic, Tailored Immersion Cooling Solutions for Today’s Expanding Data Center Infrastructure Market

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The world’s computing power is growing exponentially, and the infrastructure necessary to facilitate the next wave of server technology will need to look and operate differently. Today Lubrizol and Submer announce a partnership that will enable the next leap forward in data center productivity, reliability, and sustainability with immersion cooling system solutions. This partnership will provide tailored and bespoke solutions for today’s complex data center market and tomorrow’s evolving computing needs.

Today, data centers are largely cooled by extensive air conditioners, an inefficient and expensive cooling solution. Immersion cooling allows servers to instead be cooled directly at their source. Cooling servers with a unique blend of advanced server tanks and patent-pending thermal management fluids will enable greater computing power, energy efficiency, and location flexibility. This partnership will leverage Lubrizol experience with custom fluid solutions and Submer proven track-record in the immersion cooling space. Bringing these capabilities together makes the necessary computing power accessible for more partners and more regions of the world where the standard air-conditioned cooled data centers were challenged due to temperature or poor air quality.

“Under current standards, data center servers have a lifecycle of about 2-3 years, far short of the life of a typical server,” said Matt Joyce, Vice President, Commercial, Corporate Ventures. “The partnership between Lubrizol and Submer unlocks the potential to create tailored solutions that will last the full lifespan of our partners’ servers, in the range of 5-10 years, while delivering needed thermal performance and compatibility with the systems. Unlocking this tailored and balanced performance means our partners will have a distinct advantage in today’s fast-growing market.”

Lubrizol has a decades-long track record of delivering dynamic fluid formulations that deliver best-in-class performance, particularly in systems where stress and temperature are an issue. The combination of formulation experience, rheological expertise, and testing prowess means that the fluid dynamics and system compatibility will deliver on current customer challenges. Add to that, the groundbreaking products and platforms designed by Submer, and the solutions coming from this partnership promise to be innovative and deliver increased next-level efficiencies.

“At Submer, our focus is always on enabling the next generation of cooling and automation technology for data and energy-intense environments and to achieve this, we will require a partner that brings tailored formulating capabilities, testing expertise, the ability to stand-by the technology, and the needed supply chain to help us scale this technology globally. Lubrizol is from today a key partner on this journey,” said Daniel Pope, Co-Founder and CEO, Submer. “Combining our fully-integrated, highly-efficient and sustainable technologies with Lubrizol’s experience in formulation and testing means we can deliver on the promise of solving the challenges of today and power the use cases of the future.”

This partnership is one of several for the Lubrizol Corporate Ventures team in the area of Thermal Management and Data Center Immersion Fluids. The Lubrizol Corporate Ventures team works to address unmet needs in emerging, high-impact industries with a market-driven approach, utilizing the company’s extensive resources and expertise to develop, test, commercialize, and scale new business opportunities and deliver sustainable growth.

About Lubrizol

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, leverages its unmatched science to unlock immense possibilities at the molecular level, driving sustainable and measurable results to help the world Move Cleaner, Create Smarter and Live Better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol owns and operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

About Submer

Founded in 2015, Submer provides best-in-class technology that enables data centers around the world to leverage the power of immersion cooling for HPC, hyperscale, data centers, Edge, AI, DL and blockchain applications. Headquartered in Barcelona, with offices in Virginia and Palo Alto, California, Submer consists of an international team of engineering, technological and business experts. For more information, visit www.submer.com.