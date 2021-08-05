Alchemy Pay and Cobo Custody Sign Strategic Cooperation to Integrate Fiat-Crypto Payment and Financial Services

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secure wallet and crypto custody services provider Cobo has partnered with Alchemy Pay to add hybrid crypto-fiat payment convenience to its platform, joining forces to offer high performance overseas payment channels to millions of customers. The collaboration has asset management and DeFi on the collaborative agenda as well, completing a comprehensive international expansion drive.

Cobo offers a secure mobile wallet (Cobo Wallet), a high-end cold storage wallet (Cobo Vault), and custodial services for institutional investors that allow clients to focus on investing and managing their crypto portfolios with peace of mind. Clients in each of these segments will receive the additional benefit of payment options with both fiat and crypto currency through Alchemy Pay.

Completing the synergy of the partnership, Alchemy Pay will be able to access the Cobos client network as well as offer its clients enhanced security and custodial benefits under Cobo’s expertise.

“Alchemy Pay is expanding globally, as is Cobo,” said John Tan, CEO of Alchemy Pay. “And by joining forces with one of the best crypto wallet and custody providers in Asia, we can better serve the clients that are the foundation of our growth. Moreover, Alchemy Pay increases its base of client touchpoints through the Cobo network.”

Cobo is led by Discus Fish, one of the early cryptocurrency pioneers, and co-founder of F2Pool, now the world’s largest mining pool of integrated digital currencies. Commenting on the partnership, Fish said that “Alchemy Pay and Cobo both are pioneers in our respective fields, and this is a basis for all the more synergy in our approach to the opportunities we will pursue together. Each partner brings additional usage scenarios to the other. It’s a great fit.”

About Cobo

Cobo was co-founded by F2Pool founder Discus Fish and former Facebook senior scientist Changhao Jiang in November 2017. As a company based on technical innovation, Cobo is committed to creating a one-stop digital asset storage and management platform that provides users with safety and reliability foremost, allowing clients to focus on growing their crypto portfolios in the wallet environment.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is the inventor of the world’s first hybrid fiat and digital currency gateway solution for businesses and investors. Alchemy Pay powers seamless crypto and fiat acceptance for merchant networks, developers and financial institutions, and powers adoption of blockchain technology by making crypto investment and DeFi services readily accessible to consumers and institutions in the fiat economy. Today, Alchemy operates in 18 countries and regions and has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry giants such as Shopify, Arcadier, QFPay and more.