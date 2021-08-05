Available Now, The World’s First 3D Lightfield Tablet Enables Viewing, Sharing, and Creation of 3D Content Without Additional Hardware

Introducing Lume Pad, the world's first 3D Lightfield tablet - using groundbreaking nanotechnology to enable the creation, sharing, and viewing of photos, videos, apps, games, and other content in 3D visible to the naked eye. Visit LeiaInc.com to learn more.

Introducing Lume Pad, the world's first 3D Lightfield tablet - using groundbreaking nanotechnology to enable the creation, sharing, and viewing of photos, videos, apps, games, and other content in 3D visible to the naked eye. Visit LeiaInc.com to learn more. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leia, Inc., the creators of 3D Lightfield products and software, today announce the availability of its 3D Lume Pad. This high-performance Android 10.8-inch tablet projects images in true 3D off - and deeper into - the screen, visible with the naked eye. The Lume Pad supports all the apps and features of a premium tablet and, with the touch of a button, converts photos and videos to 3D in real time for streaming, creating, and sharing. It also makes 2D and 3D apps and games a more immersive experience.

Dubbed “the world’s first 3D Lightfield tablet”, the Lume Pad has impressed content creators and app developers all over the world, even winning innovation recognition at CES 2021. With an extensive ecosystem of content, new features and enhancements, Leia is now ready to share its patented holographic technology with the general consumer market. The Lume Pad is available today on Amazon.com, at select B8ta stores across the country, and on Leiainc.com for a suggested retail of $649.00 USD.

“Many years of development in Nanotechnology and AI are coming together to power Lume Pad,” says David Fattal, Leia’s co-founder and CEO. “For the first time we are delivering a virtually infinite amount of 3D content to consumers in a familiar mobile form factor and with zero compromise on the 2D experience.”

Thanks to Leia’s groundbreaking 3D Lightfield technology, viewing is realistic, multi-dimensional, and natural; adding texture, depth, and light to a wide array of 2D and 3D content and apps.

With the Lume Pad you can…

Watch your favorite videos from popular streaming services in 3D.

Turn 2D images into 3D (most popular formats supported).

Capture, edit, and share 3D pictures and video with Lume’s 16-megapixel stereo cameras.

Enjoy hundreds of thousands of 3D images shared on LeiaPix, the 3D imaging social network, and use it as a 3D picture frame.

Download and explore over 500,000 3D models with full Sketchfab integration.

Interact with a host of 3D learning apps and games.

Use all your favorite 2D Android apps from Google Play or download the 3D Lightfield apps, already available in the Leia Appstore.

Enjoy 3D audio with Dolby ATMOS.

And much more…

In conjunction with today’s launch, Leia is also announcing two important content partnerships. The first is with Mozaik Education, a leading provider of textbooks and digital learning solutions. Bundled with the Lume Pad, the Mozaik 3D Learning app offers more than 1,200 3D learning scenes and hundreds of educational videos, courses, quizzes and games. Lume Pad users will get a complimentary 1-year subscription to this powerful teaching tool.

Additionally, Leia has joined forces with Gameloft, a global leader in gaming solutions, to harness all the full-throttle action of Asphalt Nitro 2 and make it jump off Lume Pad’s revolutionary 3D screen. Using Leia’s SDK, the popular racing game fully leverages the Lightfield technology to add more depth for a more realistic and immersive experience.

To celebrate the arrival of the Lume Pad for consumers, Leia is offering all of the 3D Lightfield games and apps in the Leia app store for free through the end of 2021. Existing owners of the Lume Pad: Creator’s Edition will get all of the UI improvements and new features pushed to their devices via an OTA update.

To learn more about the Lume Pad and the 3D Lightfield nanotechnology behind it, please visit leiainc.com.

About Leia, Inc.

Leia is an experience platform. We create 3D Lightfield products and software that challenge the limits of what can be created and shown on a display. Leading brands in the automotive, educational, hospitality, gaming, and medical fields are embracing Lightfield as the de facto medium to break through and connect with their consumers and define their marketplaces. Leia’s disruptive device, the Lume Pad, where you can see and feel more, is available today. Experience it at lume-pad.com. Leia combines nanotechnology and AI to build the future of experience and is based in Silicon Valley. Learn more at leiainc.com.

Editor’s Note: Interviews and evaluation units are available to qualified press upon request.

