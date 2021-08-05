C-Sweet Event: Uncorked- A Virtual Wine & DEIB Experience

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C-Sweet, a rapidly growing national organization with a mission to foster executive level relationships for women across sectors in business and industry, today announced a new virtual event -- Uncorked: A Virtual Wine and DEIB Experience -- set for Thursday, August 19th, 2021, at 4 PM PDT/ 7 PM EDT. This event will feature Jill Osur, Founder and CEO of Teneral Cellars, and provides an opportunity to explore new wines and flavors, a time to build connections with each other and dive deep into Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) conversations. During the event, our facilitators will guide you through exercises, discussions, and explorations on topics including how we each show up every day, unconscious biases, how to disrupt your industry, and how we can support and lift each other up.

“There’s much awareness in corporations now on DEI. We can all do better by including awareness of Belonging,” said Beth Hilbing, Sr. Program Manager and Principal IT Business Partner at Boeing, as well as Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “Belonging means feeling secure and supported, when you can bring your authentic self to the workplace.”

“By featuring a DEIB experience, we all learn how to support each other. At C-Sweet events we want everyone to always feel welcome, included and accepted,” said Dianne Gubin, President of Amplify Professional Services Inc., an executive search and IT consulting firm, and Co-CEO of C-Sweet.

About the Speakers-

Jill Osur, Founder and CEO of Teneral Cellars, C-Sweet Member

A former collegiate scholarship softball player at the University of California at Berkeley, Jill Osur combined her passion for sports and competition into a successful and prosperous career as an entrepreneur. Osur has helped over ten start-ups launch. She is a seasoned sales and marketing executive, passionate about coaching and developing young talent.

Osur was the recipient of a 2012 Bronze Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year in Consumer Products for up to 2500 employees, was honored in the East Bay Business Time “40 under 40” and San Jose Business Journal’s “Top Women in Business”. Osur is a co-founder and director of a full-service winery group in El Dorado County, CA since 2015. Osur is an activist for gender, racial and social justice, and she is considered a connector and a disruptor.

Osur spent her early career in political fundraising for state and national campaigns and brought that aggressive style of fundraising to the non-profit sector, which proved a potent tool for Special Olympics Northern California & Nevada for more than 14 years. Osur secured and helped raise over $150 million dollars through strategic cause marketing, corporate partnerships and individual donations. Through her consulting company, Osur has helped launch numerous consumer product companies and ventures focused on doing well by doing good.

Osur is a member of Women Presidents’ Organization, C-Sweet, was a founding board member of the John F. Kennedy University Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership and is currently on the board of Hilinski’s Hope Foundation, a charity founded to help educate and remove the stigma around mental illness and to provide integrative mental wellness programs for student athletes. Osur is also a C-Sweet Member.

OT Bremond, Director of Community Partnerships and Wine Experiences, Teneral Cellars

Otesha (OT) Mosley-Bremond, South Los Angeles native, community advocate and educator believes her passion and responsibility to the world is to create spaces for growth and transformation. Bremond has served the South Los Angeles community for more than 10 years, providing culturally adept programming and events that encourage inclusivity, community awareness, and community building. Bremond believes creating cultures of engagement and belonging are the foundation of community building, which fuels the development of trust-based relationships and transformational change.

Bremond holds a BA in Criminal Justice from San Diego State University; a master’s degree in psychology from Pepperdine University; and a certificate in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at both LinkedIn and Cornell University’s eCornell program.

C-Sweet corporate sponsors for this event include:

Converge Technology Solutions, a North American Software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Visit https://convergetp.com/

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Sacramento), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Boston, the firm represents sophisticated clients — including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies — across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

Woodruff Sawyer- Woodruff Sawyer is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US with global expertise. Visit https://woodruffsawyer.com/

Google- Google LLC is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software and hardware. It is considered one of the Big Five technology companies in the U.S., alongside Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft.

Registration and Featured Non-Profit

To register for this online event, go to https://www.csweet.org/Events and sign up.

Tickets to this program are $79 for C-Sweet Members and $125 for non-members and guests.

Your ticket includes two bottles of Teneral Cellar Wine (Untamed Red Blend and a Rosé), shipping to your home address, and a donation to our philanthropic partner, RedRover.

The webinar’s featured nonprofit: RedRover staff and volunteers provide temporary emergency sheltering, resources, financial assistance, and emotional support when animals and people are in crisis. RedRover empowers educators to help kids develop empathy and awareness of animals’ well-being and increase awareness about the importance of the human-animal bond. RedRover

About C-Sweet

C-Sweet creates opportunities for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement. This includes female CEO, CFO, COO, CIO / CTO, CMO, President, Vice President and Director level attendees, as well as Founders across industries. Finance executives include women in Venture Capital, Private Equity, Institutional Investment, Family Offices, Hedge Funds, Angels and more.

C-Sweet™ fosters executive level professional networks of female colleagues in leadership positions to promote innovation and create new opportunities for trusted and confidential exchange and business / career development as members connect with others to freely brainstorm and discuss challenges facing business and individual projects.

Emerging leaders are supported by Women who support Women on their way to the top and extend a hand to those that follow through the creation of learning and networking opportunities that lead to professional growth and personal advancement.

The organization consistently offers exclusive educational networking events, panels, keynotes and mastermind programs. To sign up for the mailing list and attend future events, send an email to: CSweetExecs@gmail.com. To join C-Sweet, or become a sponsor, go to www.csweet.org.