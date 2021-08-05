EBY Survey Reveals America Needs to Update its Underwear Drawer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the summer shopping season hits its peak this year, EBY, the authority in seamless, inclusive, comfortable bras and panties, is revealing results from their latest survey on what Americans are thinking about when it comes to some unpleasant shopping habits ahead of this year’s National Underwear Day.

The survey, which polled 1,458 individuals, found that when choosing their underwear, 32% of Americans opted for quality over any other factor, such as comfort, cut, and color, among others. At the same time, more than half of Americans (53%) shared they are not willing to spend more than $15 USD on a pair of underwear -- which speaks to the expectations consumers have of intimate apparel brands, prioritizing that well-made undergarments should be accessible.

“The panties we put on is the one guaranteed decision we make everyday, so when we think of underwear, there needs to be more open discussions on how to best keep our bodies happy, healthy and comfortable in fabrics that best fit our needs,” says EBY CEO and co-founder, Renata Black. “In order for our industry to really connect with consumers, we must take a hands-on approach to making underwear health a priority for all shoppers with quality materials that make us feel good, both inside and out.”

A key finding from the EBY Survey highlights just how overlooked our underwear drawers have become. While experts say you should be changing out your underwear every six months, almost half of all women shoppers (49%) reported having panties that were over three years old. At the same time, more than half of women (66%) also reported treating themselves with new underwear purchases in the last three months.

The survey also highlights several key points that provide further analysis on America’s opinion towards underwear shopping and the type of thought process that goes into these purchases. These findings indicate that:

More than half of ladies are willing to pay $15 or less for underwear (53%)

63% of womxn are most interested in purchasing a variety of neutrals, colors and mixed print underwear

When it comes to going commando, 40% of individuals responded that the biggest reason they do so is because of discomfort caused by their underwear

62% of respondents agreed that when it comes to purchasing underwear, the way it feels on their skin is most important in their daily life

METHODOLOGY

This data is from a recent survey using Typeform. The EBY Press Underwear Purchase Behavior Survey was conducted between July 7, 2021 and July 14, 2021 among 1,458 Americans on a national scale using an online questionnaire pertaining to their underwear shopping habits and preferences.

